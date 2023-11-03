Fuel Cell Forklift Market To Reach USD 2,179.8 Million By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Fuel Cell Forklift Market was valued at USD 512.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 2,179.8 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.7%.

Fuel cell forklifts use proton exchange membrane fuel cells to power the forklifts. The reaction of hydrogen in the fuel cell tanks in the forklift with the oxygen releases energy to drive the forklift. The various benefits associated with fuel cell forklifts, such as sustainability, reliability, and productivity, contribute to their rising adoption.

The growing need to find sustainable energy sources is a major factor driving the market growth. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), hydrogen demand is expected to increase six times the current demand, fulfilling 10% of the total energy requirements instead of the Net Zero by 2050 Plan. Hydrogen fuel cells do not emit harmful greenhouse gases; the only byproduct is water, leading to zero emissions. These fuel cells have an approximate service life of 8000 hours, reducing life cycle costs and environmental impact thereby driving sustainability.

The various benefits associated with fuel cell forklifts, such as higher productivity, lower costs, and low infrastructure requirements, also propel the market growth. High productivity is possible as these vehicles can be refueled with hydrogen in one to three minutes. On the contrary, an electrically powered alternative takes up to 20 minutes for battery changes.

Government initiatives such as the U.S. National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap are also encouraging the adoption of clean hydrogen and moving towards decarbonization in various sectors of the economy. For instance, programs initiated by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have been planned to reduce the cost of fuel cell systems to USD 80 /kW from the current approximate price of USD 200 /kW.

Segmentation Overview:

The global fuel cell forklift market has been segmented into type, application, and region. The warehouse logistics segment dominate the fuel cell forklift market in 2022. The Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) forklift segment held the dominant share in the fuel cell forklift market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. By region, North America accounted for the dominant market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the highly developed logistics industry in this region. Additionally, the increase in manufacturing facilities in this region has augmented the demand for warehouses and supported market expansion.

Fuel Cell Forklift Market Report Highlights:

The global fuel cell forklift market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2032.

The rising demand for sustainable fuel alternatives to reduce carbon emissions is a major factor contributing to market growth.

The market is segmented based on type into PEMFC Forklift, DMFC Forklift, and others.

The market is segmented into warehouse logistics, dock handling, and others based on application.

Some prominent players in the fuel cell forklift market report include Plug Power Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Auriga Energy Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group Ag, Air Liquide S.A., Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., STILL GmbH, Oorja Corporation, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GMBH, Hydrogenics Corporation, Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd., Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Energy Technology Co. Ltd., NEL ASA, and Linde Material Handling.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In December 2022, Hyundai Mobis revealed a forklift powered by a hydrogen fuel cell developed by the company. The forklift is a five-ton load forklift powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and runs for five hours on a charge of five minutes.

According to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), in 2021, around 3800 companies disclosed their carbon emissions, reduction targets, and climate action, and 8% of the companies had net-zero targets.

Fuel Cell Forklift Market Segmentation:

By Type: PEMFC forklift, DMFC forklift, others.

By Application: Warehouse logistics, dock handling, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

