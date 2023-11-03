Global Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market Trends, 2023-2028: A Vital Shift Towards Online Learning Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Continuing Medical Education (CME) market achieved a substantial size of US$ 8.8 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate an impressive growth trajectory, with the market expected to reach US$ 12.7 billion by 2028, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.25% during 2023-2028.

Several key factors are contributing to this robust growth, including the increasing incidence of new infections and diseases necessitating updated medical knowledge for treatment, the adoption of novel collaborative elements in medical education, a growing preference for online CME programs, and an expansion in the number of healthcare institutions.

Factors Fueling Market Growth:

New Infections and Diseases: The escalating occurrence of new infections and diseases necessitates healthcare professionals to continually update their medical knowledge, driving the demand for CME programs. Online Education Preference: The industry is witnessing a shift towards online CME programs, offering engaging and interactive courses with multimedia elements such as images, videos, audio, and animations, improving knowledge retention. Expansion of Healthcare Institutions: The proliferation of hospitals, medical institutes, and research centers contributes to the growth of the CME market by creating a higher demand for medical education. Government Initiatives: Governments across various countries are introducing initiatives to provide quality education to healthcare professionals, boosting the market's development. Interactive Education: The availability of interactive education options and the flexibility for healthcare professionals to continue learning at their own pace are major drivers of market growth. Advancements in Technology: Considerable changes in medical practice, limitations on class hours, and increased diagnostic and management possibilities, alongside technological advancements, are driving the market forward.

Key Market Segmentation:

Delivery Method:

Classroom Training

E-Learning

Regularly Scheduled Series

Journals

Others

Providers:

Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs)

Publishing/Education Companies

Schools of Medicine

Hospitals/Healthcare Delivery Systems

Others

Specialty:

Oncology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Orthopedic

Gastroenterology

Pediatric

Primary Care

Others

Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global CME market includes prominent players such as AffinityCE, Afya Ltd., CME Outfitters LLC, CME Procedures LLC, Coursera Inc., Elsevier (RELX plc), EXCEL CME, HealthStream Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Market Performance: The report evaluates the historical and expected performance of the global CME market, highlighting its future prospects. Impact of COVID-19: It examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the CME market. Regional Markets: The report identifies key regional markets and their growth potential. Delivery Methods: The market is segmented based on delivery methods, providing insights into the most popular modes of education. Providers: The report categorizes CME providers, shedding light on the diversity of institutions offering medical education. Specialties: An analysis of the various medical specialties and their role in the CME market is presented. Value Chain: The report outlines the various stages in the CME industry's value chain. Driving Factors and Challenges: It identifies the key factors driving market growth and the challenges faced by the industry. Market Structure and Key Players: The report provides insights into the structure of the global CME market and profiles key players. Degree of Competition: The report assesses the level of competition within the industry.

In conclusion, the global CME market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the ever-evolving healthcare landscape and the preference for interactive online education. As healthcare professionals seek to stay updated in a rapidly changing field, the CME market's expansion is set to continue its upward trajectory.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

