Jeffs’ Brands Commences Sales of Its New Product Line Targeting The Bedbug Outbreak in France

In early October, the French government unveiled a coordinated initiative aimed at combatting the recent outbreak of bedbugs in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics games

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that its brand of pest control solutions sold under the Fort Brand has launched its new product line targeting bedbug pest control on the Amazon Marketplace in France.

The incidence of bedbug infestations in France has been increasing over the past few months, leading to a greater allocation of resources to address the issue, with the 2024 Paris Olympics games coming up in the summer of 2024. According to ANSES, the French health and safety agency, more than one in ten households in France reported bedbug infestations between the years 2017 and 2022. This rising concern extends to various settings, including hotel rooms, trains, and private residences, generating a growing demand for effective bedbug pest control solutions.

"Our dedication lies in delivering efficient products that align with current market demands. Our latest product line addresses a growing issue in our recently established market, France. We intend to persistently introduce new Fort Brand products and extend our presence to a broader customer base in key regions," said Viki Hakmon, Chief Executive Officer of Jeffs' Brands.

