Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report 2023: Mobile Device Boom and Economic Expansion Fuelling the Industry to a Projected $1.44 Trillion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Market, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with projections indicating it will attain a valuation of USD 1.44 trillion by 2030. This robust expansion is expected to occur at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% from 2023 to 2030. This surge in demand for MaaS is driven by changing consumer preferences, particularly a shift towards immediate access to a range of transportation services. People increasingly prioritize hassle-free travel experiences that cater to their schedules, and MaaS meets these expectations by seamlessly integrating various modes of transportation into one platform.

Key Drivers of MaaS Growth

Rise in Mobile Device Adoption: The proliferation of mobile devices plays a pivotal role in driving the MaaS market. The ease of accessing and engaging with MaaS platforms through mobile devices allows users to plan, book, and manage their transportation needs effortlessly. This accessibility and convenience have made MaaS applications intuitive and user-friendly, catering to a diverse range of transportation service users. Economic Expansion in Emerging Economies: Rapid economic growth in emerging economies provides a favorable environment for MaaS expansion. As urbanization and disposable incomes rise, the demand for efficient, convenient, and sustainable transportation solutions increases. MaaS addresses these evolving mobility needs, offering integrated transportation services and catering to previously unfulfilled demand due to infrastructure limitations.

Challenges and Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on MaaS, leading to a decrease in travel demand as lockdowns confined people to their homes. Additionally, the closure of businesses, entertainment venues, and educational institutions reduced the need for daily commuting, impacting the frequency of MaaS usage. However, the MaaS market is poised for gradual recovery as restrictions ease and normalcy returns.

Key Market Segments:

Payment Solutions: This segment is expected to grow significantly as it simplifies transactions and enhances the user experience, supporting domestic and international users. Ride-Sharing Services: Policies promoting ride-sharing in urban planning and sustainability efforts are driving significant growth in this segment. Private Transportation: MaaS platforms are witnessing increased adoption among individuals seeking personalized and efficient private transportation options. Electric Vehicles (EV): The lower operating and maintenance costs of EVs make them an attractive option within the MaaS market. On-Demand Services: On-demand MaaS provides flexibility and spontaneous travel options for users, allowing immediate bookings without prior planning. Android Applications: The Android segment dominated the market due to its broad market presence, making it accessible to a large user base. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Services: P2P MaaS optimizes existing transportation resources by enabling vehicle sharing, benefiting both vehicle owners and passengers. Government Services: MaaS can enhance government services and improve urban transportation, adapting to emergencies and providing alternative travel options during disasters.

Regional Growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth, driven by its high population density, intensifying transportation challenges, and increased investments in transportation infrastructure, including public transit. Furthermore, the young demographic and expanding digital initiatives in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to bolster the growth of the MaaS market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $103.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.44 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service Market: Solutions Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobility as a Service Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Mobility as a Service Market: Transportation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Mobility as a Service Market: Propulsion Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Mobility as a Service Market: Payment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Mobility as a Service Market: Operating System Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Mobility as a Service Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 11. Mobility as a Service Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 12. Mobility as a Service Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Lyft, Inc.

Intel Corporation (Moovit, Inc.)

Uber Technologies, Inc.

BlaBlaCar

Grab Holdings Limited

MaaS Global

SkedGo

Moovel North America, LLC

Fluidtime

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q71yux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment