Cloud Seeding Equipment Market To Reach USD 215.6 Million By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Cloud Seeding Equipment Market size was valued at USD 129.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 215.6 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Cloud seeding technology and equipment are in high demand due to their ability to produce more precipitation, leading to better-quality crops, recharged groundwater reserves, and reduced drought problems. The economic opportunities created by cloud seeding can improve the quality of life. Additionally, fog dissipation applications in airports fuel market growth, as fog and low clouds cause significant losses to the aviation industry each year.

Despite improved flight instruments and complex airport landing and navigational aids, dense fog still hampers visibility, hindering the free air transportation system. Cloud seeding can help dissipate fog caused by hail, snow, or fog in the atmosphere, making it easier for aircraft to take off and land safely. This process alters precipitation or visibility conditions around the runways, resulting in smoother passenger travel.

Government initiatives, such as adopting cloud-seeding technology to increase groundwater levels in various countries, are expected to drive the growth of the cloud-seeding equipment market. Countries like China, India, and the UAE have invested heavily in cloud-seeding technology and activities.

Segmentation Overview:

The global cloud seeding equipment market has been segmented into mode of seeding, application, and region. The cloud seeding equipment market is dominated by the aerial segment and is expected to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. Aerial cloud seeding is accomplished by delivering a seeding agent via aircraft, either at the cloud base or cloud top. The snowfall and rainfall augmentation segment holds the majority of the market share. This process aims to increase precipitation by stimulating the clouds to produce more than they would naturally, using cloud seeding.

Cloud Seeding Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The global cloud seeding equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2032.

The cloud seeding market has potential due to the rise in demand for periodic weather conditions and water scarcity issues. Global population growth will further augment the market.

Asia Pacific leads the cloud seeding equipment market, with approximately 60% share. This is driven by heightened regional demand for water resources, as well as investment in climate change programs.

Some prominent players in the cloud seeding equipment market report include Weather Modification, Inc., RHS Consulting, Ltd., North American Weather Consultants, Inc. [NAWC], Seeding Operations & Atmospheric Research (SOAR), Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP (KCMC), Ice Crystal Engineering, Mettech SpA, AF Jets Sdn Bhd, and Snowy Hydro Limited among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

TagEnergy signs renewable PPA with Snowy Hydro for 40% energy and green certificates from Golden Plains wind farm.

AvMet, WMI, and FJC collaboratively equipped four King Air 260s with cloud-seeding equipment and a research laboratory for studying cloud physics and aerosols, including a cloud water inertial probe and data logger with aircraft tracking.

Cloud Seeding Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Mode of Seeding: Aerial Cloud Seeding Equipment, Ground-Based Cloud Seeding Equipment

By Application: Fog Dissipation, Snowfall & Rainfall Augmentation, Hail Suppression, Other Weather Modifications

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

