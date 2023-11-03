LeapCharger Actively Seeking to Expand Footprint Across Dubai, Leverage Dubai's Green Mobility Initiative

CARSON CITY, NV, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that it has submitted numerous proposals to strategically deploy its EV charging stations across Dubai.



Dubai is a city synonymous with innovation and progress, and it is taking a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable future with a major expansion of EV charging stations across the Emirate as part of its visionary Green Mobility Strategy 2030, an initiative that encourages the use of electric and hybrid cars in Dubai to reduce the carbon footprint. Consistent with this initiative, LeapCharger is seeking to partner with well-known and established businesses across Dubai as it works to become the leading EV charging station company in the region.

“While the government has committed to a substantial increase in the number of EV charging stations throughout the city, the door is open for private companies such as LeapCharger to partake in this EV charging station expansion,” said Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “The Green Mobility Strategy is set to be a game-changer in promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

“With all this in mind, LeapCharger is thrilled to announce that we are now in communication with certain select and prominent businesses and landowners across Dubai as we pursue placing our EV charging stations in specific locations across the region,” declared Vijayakumar. “Our marketing strategy and the installation of our EV charging stations align with Dubai's ambitious goals to become a leading global hub for electric vehicles. With the increased availability of charging infrastructure, Dubai is set to further incentivize electric vehicle adoption and play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions. The stage is set for our road to expansion and profitability, and we intend to take full advantage of this opportunity,” concluded Vijayakumar.

For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, readers should consult the Company's public filings available on www.otcmarkets.com , the Company website at www.leapcharger.com and other reliable sources.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com , or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

9173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com