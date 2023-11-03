SalMar – Mandatory notification of trade

Today, on 3 November 2023, SalMar ASA (“SalMar”) has borrowed 591,960 SalMar shares from its wholly owned subsidiary, NTS AS. The share loan is made in connection with the settlement of SalMar’s share-based employee incentive program for senior executives and key personnel.

In addition, SalMar has today redelivered 30,000 SalMar-shares to Kverva Industrier AS (“Kverva”) in connection with a share lending agreement with Kverva.

Please see attached notification forms pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

