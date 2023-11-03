raddarᵀᴹ, the reinvented flyer, expands in Québec, Ontario and British Columbia





MONTRÉAL, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of its successful launch in Montréal this spring, TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announces the expansion of raddarTM, the reinvented flyer, across Québec as well as in areas of Ontario and British Columbia.



raddarTM is a thin leaflet folded in four that combines flyers from various retailers into a single printed product. Distributed via Canada Post, raddarTM greatly reduces the volume of paper used. With raddarTM and its digital platform raddar.ca, consumers can benefit from the best of both worlds.

Québec

Between February and May 2024, raddarTM will be rolled out gradually across the province of Québec, replacing Publisac. This will add 2.8 million households to the 1 million copies of raddarTM already distributed in the Greater Montreal area.

“We are proud of raddarTM, a landmark innovation in the history of flyers, and the significant environmental gain it represents," said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, TC Transcontinental Printing. “At the same time, we regret the impact of the end of Publisac on several weekly newspapers as well as on our distribution partners. Given recent and expected regulatory changes for distribution and their operational and financial impacts, the Publisac model had to evolve.”

As a long-standing partner of local newspapers, TC Transcontinental will help promote their presence in their communities and on their digital sites by offering its clients a free page in raddarTM and visibility on raddar.ca.

According to a recent CROP survey, 88% of Montréal consumers who receive raddarTM consult it; 83% plan their meals based on promotions found in it; 70% of users say it influences their choice of merchant for their purchases. Users like raddarTM for its ease of consultation, its compact format, its usefulness in planning store visits, and its eco-friendly nature.

Ontario and British Columbia

In Ontario, starting next week, raddarTM will be distributed to 1 million households in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas formerly served by Ontario’s largest community newspaper publisher, Metroland. On September 15, Metroland announced the immediate cessation of the distribution of the print editions of its regional newspapers and associated flyers.

Similarly, since last August, raddarTM is distributed to over 300 000 households in Vancouver areas where Glacier Media, Westen Canada’s largest community newspaper publisher, ceased its distribution activities.

“With inflation hitting hard, flyers are critical to help households save up to $1,500 a year and maintain healthy price competition, to everyone’s benefit. We are happy to share this innovation with more Canadians," added Patrick Brayley. “Flyers also help retailers drive traffic to their stores in the face of competition from e-commerce giants.” With this expansion, by May 2024 a total of 5.1 million copies of raddarTM will be distributed every week in Canada. Details on locations can be found on raddar.ca.

raddarTM is a meaningful and simple name. The primary role of a radar is to detect, and raddarTM allows consumers to detect the most attractive offers. raddarTM's logo recalls the traditional icon associated with radar, but also the fingerprint, which highlights the personalization of the offers while nodding to raddar.ca, the digital platform. Vibrant and timeless colours ensure that the product is eye-catching and easily recognisable in consumers' mailboxes.





About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer in Canada. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$3.0 billion during the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc.

For information: Media Financial Community Nathalie St-Jean Yan Lapointe Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications Director, Investors Relations and Treasury TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental 514-954-3581 514-954-3574 nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc yan.lapointe@tc.tc





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c95c56b3-0e87-4fa5-b754-ee37dc042474

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ca2add3-2414-4d27-ae62-3fad9bf6caf9



