Ocean Craft Marine expands manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for Defence and Home Security Contracts

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Craft Marine (OCM), a renowned boat builder specializing in the design and construction of cutting-edge professional boats for military, law enforcement, and first responder maritime end-users, is pleased to announce the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and footprint in Maryland.

This strategic move positions OCM to proactively cater to large contracts from the United States Navy (NAVSEA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

With its headquarters located in the heart of Annapolis, Maryland, OCM has earned a stellar reputation for delivering high-performance vessels that meet the rigorous demands of maritime professionals. Leveraging decades of industry experience and a relentless commitment to innovation, OCM has established itself as a trusted partner for defense and homeland security organizations worldwide.

The decision to expand OCM's manufacturing capabilities comes in response to the increasing demand for advanced maritime solutions in the defense and homeland security sectors. By bolstering its manufacturing footprint, OCM aims to meet the evolving needs of its esteemed clients, including the US Navy and the Department of Homeland Security.

The expanded manufacturing capabilities will enable OCM to enhance its production efficiency, streamline processes, and scale up its operations significantly. This will ensure the timely delivery of high-quality, mission-critical boats tailored to meet the specific requirements of military, law enforcement, and first responder organizations.

OCM's expansion plan encompasses the expansion of existing manufacturing facilities in Maryland. These facilities will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a highly skilled workforce, dedicated to upholding OCM's unwavering commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities in Maryland," said Roy Nouhra, CEO of Ocean Craft Marine. "This strategic move is a testament to our ongoing dedication to provide our defense and homeland security partners with the most advanced, reliable, and mission-ready boats. By expanding our manufacturing footprint, we are positioning OCM to fulfill the growing demand for our products and cater to the evolving needs of our esteemed clients."

OCM's expanded manufacturing capabilities will not only support the growth of the company but also contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities and fostering technological advancements in the region. Additionally, the expansion aligns with OCM's commitment to domestic manufacturing and its role in strengthening national security.

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.