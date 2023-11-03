COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Accelerated Growth in Cleanroom Consumables Market, Projected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom consumables market has experienced robust growth, with the market size reaching US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, analysts anticipate the market to achieve a valuation of US$ 5.6 Billion by 2028, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Cleanroom consumables are essential components crafted from top-quality raw materials designed to be worn in controlled environments with low impurities, such as dust, microorganisms, and chemical vapors. These consumables play a critical role in safeguarding products and processes from contamination stemming from individuals and their garments working within cleanrooms. Characterized by their washability, reusability, lightweight nature, skin-friendliness, and resistance to shrinkage, cleanroom consumables are available in a wide range of sizes, fabrics, and colors to cater to diverse client requirements. They find extensive applications in hospitals, medical colleges, research laboratories, as well as pharmaceutical and chemical industries worldwide.

Cleanroom Consumables Market Trends:

The burgeoning demand for enhanced quality and safety in healthcare products has emerged as a driving force behind the global demand for cleanroom consumables. Governments in numerous countries are introducing favorable regulations that promote the utilization of cleanroom consumables in the healthcare sector. This, coupled with the increasing demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations and advancements in medical equipment, is propelling market growth.

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for cleanroom consumables, including goggles, gloves, and gowns, presenting lucrative opportunities for industry leaders. Key players in the sector are actively involved in regulatory approvals, training and development, as well as strategic acquisitions and collaborations with other companies. They are also intensifying research and development (R&D) efforts to introduce innovative products, which are expected to drive market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The comprehensive market report offers insights into various market segments:

Breakup by Product:

Cleanroom Personal Protective Products Gloves Coveralls Shoe Covers Face Masks Others

Cleanroom Cleaning Products Wipes Mops Disinfectants Others



Breakup by Application:

Medical

Drug Manufacturing

Academic Research and Drug Research

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring profiles of key market players, including Ansell Ltd., Berkshire Corporation, Contec Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., EcoLab Inc., ITW Texwipe (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Km Act Corp., Micronclean Ltd., Micronova Manufacturing Inc., Steris Corporation, and Valutek Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cleanroom consumables market performed to date, and what are the future growth prospects?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cleanroom consumables market?

Which regions are the key markets for cleanroom consumables?

What are the major product segments driving market growth?

What applications are driving the demand for cleanroom consumables?

Who are the key players in the global cleanroom consumables market?

What factors drive and challenge the industry?

What is the competitive landscape and the degree of competition in the market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgavpd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.