“Memorízate”, project from FIBGAR, has been selected to participate in the World Forum for Democracy

MADRID, Spain, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Memorízate" is a FIBGAR (Baltasar Garzón International Foundation) project that aims to collect what each person keeps in their memory to build the story of our past and the trace of who we are.



On November 7, FIBGAR will present its Memorízate project within the framework of the World Forum for Democracy.

The event, which will take place from November 6 to 8 at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, will bring together intellectuals, politicians, activists, experts and young people from around the world to discuss the benefits of strengthening democracies and contributing to sustainable peace.

The initiative has been selected from among 400 proposals and will be presented in Lab 4: Knowledge is power, where projects dedicated to strengthening democracy from the generation of knowledge are framed.

In 2016 FIBGAR created Memorízate with the idea of reconstructing the collective memory of the Spanish Civil War and the Franco dictatorship. Specifically, the project has a triple purpose:

Collect individual stories and data from victims, witnesses, survivors, etc. under the premise that dialogue can be a healing process. Raise awareness about democratic memory and encourage its interaction through social networks (YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter). Promote the generational exchange of knowledge and experiences.



Thus, Memorízate is a master project that includes 3 subprojects that are active:

“Memorízate”: which aims to create the first website with an open, collaborative and comprehensive platform that allows people to add data, documents, photographs and testimonies of mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, to prevent them from falling into oblivion. Importantly, people can tell their stories in a personal way. Searches can be carried out using different filters (time period, municipality, type of crime, profession), so in this way a collective history can be created that gives shape to the disconnected figures in History.

"¡Memorízate! - ¡Activemos nuestra memoria democrática!": was created in 2020 with the premise that technology can provide a language for cooperation and mutual understanding that, if used correctly, can contribute to education not formal memory. This subproject aims to increase awareness among young Spaniards and promote their democratic interaction through the dissemination of content on social networks.

“¡Memorízate! - ¡Comprometámonos con la memoria”: Since 2023, FIBGAR realized that, to achieve the main objective of the project, it was crucial to promote the participation of young Spaniards in the intergenerational exchange of knowledge and experiences about the civil war and Francoism. This third subproject aims to encourage dialogue between young people and victims, as well as protagonists of the memorial movement in Spain (activists, academics, jurists). In this way, the project will end on November 22, 2023 with an event at the European Parliament Office in Madrid, where the participants and protagonists of Spanish democratic memory will meet to debate and exchange ideas.



Fundación Internacional Baltasar Garzón

