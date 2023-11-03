Unlocking the Potential of Biotech Patents: Understanding Patentability and Protection Strategies (December 4-8, 2023)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The importance of the biotech industry has increased significantly over recent years and biotech companies now dominate the new drug pipeline. The industry is gaining momentum and advancements in biomedical science and increased innovation hold vast potential for the growth of the biotech market.

This intensive three-day course will provide an overview of how biotech products are being developed and manufactured, and discuss the scientific and regulatory environment. The interactive programme will cover the latest advances in regulation, including biosimilars and advanced therapies, and address the role and importance of patents within biotech, including what actually can be patented.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an introduction to the fundamental principles of biotechnology

Improve your understanding of the key techniques used by biotechnologists

Understand the key regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals

Discuss advances in regulation - biosimilars and advanced therapies

Learn how to identify potential patents, and why and how they must be protected

Certification:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for non-scientists and scientists needing to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques and potential of biotechnology.

It will be relevant for anyone needing either an overview or refresher, particularly those working in:

Quality assurance

Regulatory affairs

Legal and IP

Business development

Sales and marketing

Engineering

Finance

Clinical

Training

Project management





Agenda:





Day One

Introduction to Biotechnology

Historical perspective

Diversity of biotechnology products

Impact on society

Product development overview

Introduction to Molecular Biology

DNA,RNA, genes, plasmids and vectors

Protein synthesis - transcription and translation

Re-expression of Proteins

RecombinantDNAtechniques

Monoclonal antibodies - from mouse to human

Transgenic animals and plants

Day Two



Development of Production Organisms

Transfection

Selection

Preservation

Fermentation Technology and Large-scale Production

Types of fermenters

Fermentation basics

Modes of operation

Process development

Process Optimisation and Scale-up

Scale-up strategies

Strain improvement

Media improvement

Process improvement

Day Three

Analysis of Biopharmaceuticals

Biological activity

Physicochemical characterisation

Purity, impurities and contaminants

Formulation Design of Biopharmaceuticals

Factors affecting degradation

Choice of excipients

Prolonging shelf life

Process Economics

Drug development and bioprocess economics

Optimising bioprocess economics

Manufacturing make or buy

Future manufacturing alternatives

Day Four

Product Recovery and Purification

Cell harvesting and removal

Clarification - intracellular and extracellular proteins

Chromatographic techniques

Patenting Biotech Inventions

What is a patent?

What are the basic criteria for patentability?

What can be patented?

Can you patent genes, proteins, hybridomas, and stem cells?

Patent Workshop

How to recognise what is patentable

Drafting claims to biotech inventions

Maximising protection for an invention

Understanding the examination process

Enforcing patents

Day Five

Regulatory Considerations of Biopharmaceuticals

General principles

Product quality and control

Pre-clinical safety

Application of Regulatory Principles

What do regulators want?

Specifications

Product characterisation

Assessment of process change

Comparability guidance and strategy

Advances in Regulation: Biosimilars

Comparability, equivalence and biosimilarity

Biosimilars guidance

Guidance vs practice - a case study

Advances in Regulation: Advanced Therapies

Gene therapy

Cell therapy

Tissue-engineered products

