NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















3 November 2023







Company Announcement number 85/2023

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2024.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions regarding FlexLån® are set out in the appendix.

In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 48m FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 11.45 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments