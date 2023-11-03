Seize Opportunities: Master Middle East Pharma Regulations Now (December 11-14, 2023)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide you with an essential overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East. This two-day course will focus on practical aspects and will cover the regulatory requirements and developments in the individual countries as well as discuss harmonisation in the region.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the regulatory environment in the Middle East

Understand the economic and cultural background to the markets

the economic and cultural background to the markets Clarify procedures for company and product registration

procedures for company and product registration Discuss harmonisation and recent developments in the region

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will be of particular interest to:

Personnel involved in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East

Anyone new to the region

All those interested in an update on recent developments

Agenda:

General overview on the following topics:

Markets and culture

Healthcare

Business culture

Regulatory environment and characteristics

General regulatory requirements

Company and product registration

Variations and renewals

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory summary

Economic overview of the Middle East

Population and GDP per capita

Unemployment rate

GDP real growth rate

Inflation rate

Healthcare spend per capita Saudi Arabia Bahrain Qatar Oman Kuwait Yemen UAE Egypt Sudan Libya Syria Lebanon Jordan Iran Iraq Palestine Israel Local trade associations MERC



