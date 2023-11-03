Seize Opportunities: Master Middle East Pharma Regulations Now (December 11-14, 2023)

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will provide you with an essential overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East. This two-day course will focus on practical aspects and will cover the regulatory requirements and developments in the individual countries as well as discuss harmonisation in the region.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain an overview of the regulatory environment in the Middle East
- Understand the economic and cultural background to the markets
- Clarify procedures for company and product registration
- Discuss harmonisation and recent developments in the region
Certification:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This seminar will be of particular interest to:
- Personnel involved in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in the Middle East
- Anyone new to the region
- All those interested in an update on recent developments
Agenda:
General overview on the following topics:
- Markets and culture
- Healthcare
- Business culture
- Regulatory environment and characteristics
- General regulatory requirements
- Company and product registration
- Variations and renewals
- Pharmacovigilance
- Regulatory summary
Economic overview of the Middle East
- Population and GDP per capita
- Unemployment rate
- GDP real growth rate
- Inflation rate
- Healthcare spend per capita
- Saudi Arabia
- Bahrain
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Yemen
- UAE
- Egypt
- Sudan
- Libya
- Syria
- Lebanon
- Jordan
- Iran
- Iraq
- Palestine
- Israel
- Local trade associations
- MERC
