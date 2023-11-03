Algorithmic Trading Market is Projected to Gain $31.49 Billion by 2028: Report by Allied Market Research

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a report by Allied Market Research, the global algorithmic trading market is anticipated to reach $31.49 billion by 2028. The market was valued at $12.14 billion in 2020 and is set to witness a rise at a CAGR of 12.7% during the 2021-2028 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of the latest market updates, regional landscape, and the competitive scenario of the industry.

Rise in demand for quick, reliable, and efficient order execution, along with growing adoption of technologies to reduce transaction costs is expected to drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. Moreover, several governments across the globe are formulating supportive regulations which are further helping the market to surge ahead. However, the absence of proper risk valuation techniques might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, widespread adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions in financial services might create new growth opportunities in the coming period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $12.14 Billion Market Size in 2028 $31.49 Billion CAGR 12.7% No. of Pages in Report 242 Segments Covered By Component, Type, Deployment Mode and Type of Traders Drivers Rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution.







Emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services Opportunities Emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. Restraints Insufficient risk valuation capabilities may hamper the market growth to some extent.

The report has segmented the global algorithmic trading market on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment generated the maximum revenue in 2020, with around two-thirds of the total market share and is predicted to continue its dominance during the 2021-2028 period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the same period.

Based on type, the stock markets segment held the highest market share, with around one-fourth of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue on this growth trajectory during the 2021-2028 period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 16.9% during the same period.

Based on region, the North America algorithmic trading market accounted for the highest market share in 2020 with around two-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the analysis timeframe.

Major companies of the global algorithmic trading market which are studied in the report include 63MOONS, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Tata Consultancy Services, Virtu Financial, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd., Algo Trader AG, Software AG, Argo SE, Tethys, and Refinitiv Ltd.

Key Industry Development -

October 2023: MarketAxess Holdings Inc, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities announced the completion of its acquisition of Pragma, a quantitative trading technology provider specializing in algorithmic and analytical services. Through this acquisition MarketAxess Holdings Inc extends Pragma’s algorithmic trading platform and quantitative execution solutions to the clients across all fixed-income products.

September 2023: Lion Group Holding Ltd. operator of an all-in-one trading platform, announced the launch of the intelligent trading algorithm service “Phoenix” based on independent innovation and research and development of AI technology, providing users with an intelligent trading service experience deeply supported by AI algorithms. While accelerating the integration of AI technology and the Company’s current diversified products to create superior technical barriers, “Phoenix” will further enhance the core competitiveness of the company’s products, and is expected to become a new driver of Lion’s performance growth.

August 2023: OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company partnered with CoinRoutes, a leading provider of algorithmic trading strategies and execution management, to include a full range of API-enabled trading services to institutional clients. Through this agreement, the companies strategically expands broker landscape and enhance the products, services and incentives available to users which further strengthen the trading experience.

August 2023: BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange partnered with ALGOGENE, a one-stop algo-trading platform. Through this partnership ALGOGENE propels the realization of algorithmic trading's potential within the dynamic landscape of the cryptocurrency market, signifying a pivotal moment for both platforms. It underscores BingX's ongoing dedication to furnishing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing the trading experience for its users.

June 2023: Virtu Financial has launched Alert+, a new workflow solution available in POSIT Alert that enhances the features of POSIT Alert by providing automated routing to Virtu’s Covert execution algorithm to seek non-displayed liquidity. Alert+ enables traders to automate workflows and is designed to source incremental non-displayed liquidity and, when desired, complete orders more quickly with the goal of reducing execution risk for the trader.

February 2023: Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider partnered with Digital Realty, to Accelerate Low Latency, Cost-effective Trading in Asia. The partnership will provide customers with cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments, enabling next-generation trading methods including algorithmic trading (AT). By deploying in Singapore on Digital Realty’s global data centre platform PlatformDIGITAL®, Options is set to provide its 600+ customers and partners with an ultra-low latency environment, enabling financial institutions to take advantage of both short-term and long-term growth opportunities.





