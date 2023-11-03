Global Mobile BPM Strategic Business Report 2023: Mobile First Becomes Critical Strategy for Conglomerates

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile BPM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile BPM estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 23.8% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Monitoring & Optimization segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Mobile BPM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Primer

Key Benefits of Mobile BPM

Enterprise Mobility Vital in Current Day Scenario

Promotes Transparency and Fast Data Capture

Deployment of Mobile BPM for Digital Revolution

BPM Technology Alleviate Business Disruptions

Rapid growth is Mobile Technology Drives the Mobile Business Process Management Market

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

App Development Platforms Fuel Digital Transformation

Newgen's BPM Suite Enhances Business Performance of Companies

OpenText Process Suite for BPM Mobile Applications

Datanet's Touch Mobile BPM: Information Transparency in Real Time

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Business Process Management (BPM) Defined

Mobile BPM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile First Becomes Critical Strategy for Conglomerates

Mobile BPM: Evolving into Intelligent BPM Technology

Evolution of Relationship between Business Process Management and Mobile

Key Challenges in the Mobile BPM Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

