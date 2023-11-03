Global Application Testing Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $143.5 Billion in 2030

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Testing Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Application Testing Services estimated at US$53.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$143.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Professional Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$111 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Managed Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Application Testing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

DXC Technology

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

QualiTest Group

Software Quality Systems AG (SQS)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Application Testing Services: Introduction

Mobile Application Testing Services: Major Applications

Application Testing Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf4x3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.