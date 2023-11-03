Matting Agents Market worth $533 million by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.8 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Matting Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 400 million in 2023 to USD 533 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Matting agents are surface modifiers used as additives in paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics, and other industries. They increase resistance to corrosion and scratches in coatings. These agents are used in architectural, wood, and leather coatings and other industrial applications such as automotive, marine, aerospace, protective, and coil coatings. These coatings have cleanability, surface sensitivity, and haptic qualities. Matting agents used in architectural paints and coatings are used for interior and exterior walls of houses and commercial buildings to provide the antiglare effect.

List of Key Players in Matting Agents Market:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany) PPG Industries, Inc. (US) Huntsman International LLC (US) Imerys S.A. (France) W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (US) J.M. Huber Corporation (US) ALTANA (Germany) Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) Arkema S.A. (France) Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Matting Agents Market:

Drivers: Growth of construction sector. Restraints: Requirement of more drying time for waterborne matting agents. Opportunity: Shifting focus to Asia Pacific. Challenges: Adoption of new technologies.

Key Findings of the Study:

Silica source segment to account for larger share in the matting agents’ market in 2022. Water-borne to lead matting agents’ market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, in the overall matting agents’ market, during the forecast period.

Silica is the most-used matting additive in the industry as it provides relatively higher efficiency than other matting additives. Wax additives in coatings not only decrease gloss but also increase slip resistance. Wax additives also act as anti-blocking and anti-settling agents. Fillers used as matting agents also increase the volume of pigment concentration. Organic matting agents are used to improve the temperature stability of coatings, which are also easy to disperse.

In water-based technology, highly porous silica matting agents absorb water, extracting it from the dispersed coating, which results in the improper coagulation of the coating. The surface of the substrate which is to be matted is pre-wetted to avoid such instances. Stringent government regulations requiring the manufacture of environmentally friendly products in developed countries have led to increased investments by manufacturers of matting agents in developing alternatives that meet the required regulatory standards.

Based on material, the matting agents market is segmented into silica, waxes, thermoplastics, and others. Based on material, the silica segment accounted for the major share of the matting agents market in 2022, in terms of value. Silica-based matting agents are the most common form of matting agents used across end-use industries, as these are the most efficient additives as compared to waxes, thermoplastics, and fillers.

Based on technology, the matting agents market is segmented into water-borne, solvent-borne, powder, and radiation cure & high solids. The technology segment was led by the water-borne segment in 2022. Water-based technology is being increasingly adopted due to environmental concerns regarding the use of organic solvents in coating additives such as surface modifiers, rheology modifiers, and others. Solvent-based coatings have minimal to zero percent organic solvents in formulations.

Among the various regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the matting agents market in 2022. The fastest-growing countries in the matting agents market are India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for matting agent manufacturers as the region has a high demand from the end-use industries, labor cost is comparatively low, and the regulatory norms are less stringent as well.

