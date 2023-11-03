Heart Failure in the 7 Major Markets, Forecast to 2032: Insights into HF Therapeutics Growth, Market Dynamics, and Key Drivers

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Failure in Major Markets, Disease Management, Epidemiology, Pipeline Assessment, Unmet Needs and Drug Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the Heart Failure (HF) market across the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides a detailed forecast model through 2032. It's a comprehensive analysis of HF therapeutics, encompassing a wide range of factors that will shape the market in the coming years.

Market Overview

In 2022, the HF market achieved sales of approximately $31.9 billion in the 7MM. Looking ahead to 2032, a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% is expected, with sales projected to reach $53 billion by the end of the forecast period. The anticipated growth is attributed to the uptake of SGLT2 inhibitors and three first-in-class drugs, serving as strong drivers of the HF market.

Key Drivers:

Expanded Indications for Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitors: Anticipated broader applications for these inhibitors are set to drive market expansion. Launch of Oral and Injectable Agents: Introduction of several innovative therapies in both oral and injectable forms will contribute to market growth. Global Prevalence of Chronic HF: With a rising global prevalence of chronic HF, there is a natural demand for effective therapies.

Key Barriers:

High Prices of HF Therapies: The cost of newly developed HF therapies is a significant hindrance to market growth. Physician Reluctance: Some cardiologists and physicians may be reluctant to adopt and prescribe new HF therapies, affecting market penetration. Widespread Use of Generic Drugs: The widespread use of generic HF drugs poses a challenge for high-priced branded therapies seeking to enter the market.

Scope

This report offers a comprehensive overview of HF, encompassing epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management. It provides annualized revenue forecasts for HF therapeutics, treatment cost per patient, and usage patterns from 2022 to 2032. Additionally, it covers topics like competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications for the HF therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the report conducts a detailed pipeline analysis, evaluating emerging trends and mechanisms of action in HF treatment. It profiles the most promising candidates in late-stage development and offers an analysis of current and future market competition in the global HF therapeutics market.

Reasons to Access:

Develop robust in-licensing and out-licensing strategies with insights into pipeline products and technologies.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and industry drivers.

Identify emerging players with strong product portfolios and create counter-strategies for a competitive edge.

Optimize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying market categories and segments with maximum consolidation, investment, and partnership opportunities.

This report is a valuable resource for investors, industry professionals, and stakeholders seeking an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and growth prospects of the HF therapeutics market. It offers a comprehensive picture of the market's current state and its trajectory in the coming years.

Current and Future Players:

Amgen and Cytokinetics

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BioCardia

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL Vifor

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Lexicon

Mesoblast

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Otsuka

Viatris

Zensun

Key Topics Covered:



1 Heart Failure: Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Disease Overview

4 Epidemiology

5 Disease Management

6 Competitive Assessment

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8 R&D Strategies

9 Pipeline Assessment

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

11 Current and Future Players

12 Market Outlook

13 Appendix

