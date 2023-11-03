Dublin, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Ryder Cup Analysis: Sponsorship, Viewership, and Attendance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2023 Ryder Cup held in Rome, Italy, marked a significant event in the world of golf, drawing attention not only for the thrilling competition but also for its sponsorship, viewership, and attendance. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the event, shedding light on the key facts and events that transpired.

Broadcasters and Viewership: Media rights for the 2023 Ryder Cup were secured by 47 broadcasters, ensuring global coverage. Sky Sports emerged as a standout broadcaster, with a remarkable 3.7 million viewers tuning in to witness the event over the three days. Notably, the average viewership on Sky Sports throughout the tournament saw a 38% increase compared to 2021 and a 25% surge when compared to 2018. However, the scenario in the United States was different, as NBC Sports, the official broadcaster, experienced a decline in viewership, coupled with viewer complaints about the frequency of commercials during the coverage.

Sponsorship Portfolio: The 2023 Ryder Cup was supported by a diverse group of sponsors, with 34 brands entering into partnerships, including seven global partners. Among the global partners were renowned names such as Aon, BMW, Capgemini, Citi, DP World, Hilton, and Rolex. Titleist, an official European Team supplier, inked a four-year deal to serve in this capacity. The fashion company Ralph Lauren, in partnership with the Ryder Cup since 2015, served as an official kit supplier to the United States Ryder Cup team.

Attendance and Ticketing: The 2023 Ryder Cup saw a notable increase in attendance, with a quarter of a million spectators flocking to the event in Rome. This surge represented a significant uptick from the 150,000 attendees at the previous Ryder Cup hosted in the United States. General admission tickets for this edition of the Ryder Cup were available at varying prices, ranging from $53 to $277, depending on the day of purchase. While ticket sales were generally successful, only ten percent of tickets sold were within Italy.

Key Highlights:

A comprehensive overview of the key events and facts surrounding the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

Identification of major media and sponsorship players in the market, providing insights into the sponsorship landscape and viewership trends.

An in-depth look at ticket pricing and attendance figures, along with player and team profiles, and an analysis of the competition's prize money.

Target Audience: This report is valuable for investors seeking an understanding of the sponsorship landscape of the 2023 Ryder Cup and industry professionals interested in a detailed analysis of the event's popularity and its viewership dynamics. It offers a wealth of insights into the event's impact and success across various aspects, making it an essential resource for those keen on dissecting the dynamics of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

