2023 Supermajors in Oil & Gas: Reserves, Production, and Corporate Insights - A Comprehensive Analysis of the World's Leading Energy Giants

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the supermajors in the oil and gas industry, offering valuable insights into their remaining reserves, production outlook, corporate metrics, and recent mergers and acquisitions. It's a vital resource for stakeholders seeking a deep understanding of the key players shaping the global energy landscape.

Market Overview

Among the supermajors, ExxonMobil emerges as the leader with the highest remaining reserves, closely followed by Chevron. In terms of upcoming projects (both announced and planned), TotalEnergies SE takes the lead, with Shell following closely behind. When it comes to oil and gas production entitlement in 2023 from planned, announced, and producing projects, ExxonMobil leads the pack among the supermajors.

Key Insights:

Production Outlook (2023 and 2025): Gain valuable insights into the global oil and gas production outlook for supermajors in 2023 and 2025. Understand the trajectory and growth prospects of these industry giants.

Remaining Reserves: Delve into the remaining crude oil and natural gas reserves of supermajors for their planned, announced, and producing projects. This data is crucial for understanding their long-term sustainability and resource availability.

Corporate Metrics: Get a comprehensive view of the basic corporate metrics of the supermajors. This includes financial data, operational insights, and key performance indicators.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Explore the M&A and capital raising activity of supermajors from Q4 2022 to Q3 2023. Understand their strategic moves and financial activities in the ever-evolving energy landscape.

Reasons to Access:

Informed Decision-Making: Use key data about supermajors to facilitate well-informed decision-making in your energy-related endeavors.

Strategic Business Development: Develop effective business strategies with the help of specific insights into supermajors' production and reserves data.

Comprehensive Corporate Understanding: Gain deep insights into the basic corporate metrics of the supermajors, helping you comprehend their financial health and operational efficiency.

M&A and Capital Raising Insights: Analyze the mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising activities of supermajors to stay updated on their strategic moves and financial trends.

This report is an essential resource for industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders seeking to navigate the intricate world of supermajors in the oil and gas sector. It offers a comprehensive view of their production, reserves, and corporate dynamics, empowering informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Industry Metrics Benchmarking

1.1 Remaining Reserves of Producing Projects by Region

1.2 Remaining Reserves of Planned and Announced Projects by Region

1.3 Remaining Reserves by Resource Type

1.4 Total Production Forecast



2. Basic Corporate Metrics Benchmarking

2.1 Total Revenues

2.2 Operating Income

2.3 Net Debt to Equity

2.4 Quick Ratio

2.5 Net Profit Margin



3. M&A and Capital Raising Activity

3.1 M&A Activity

3.2 Capital Raising Activity



4. Appendix

4.1 Abbreviations

4.2 Methodology

List of Tables

Table 1: Remaining reserves for producing projects of supermajors by region (mmboe)*

Table 2: Remaining reserves for planned and announced projects of supermajors by region (mmboe)*

Table 3: Remaining reserves of supermajors by resource type*

Table 4: Total production forecast of supermajors (mmboe)

Table 5: Total revenues of supermajors, 2018-2022 ($B)

Table 6: Operating income of supermajors, 2018-2022 ($B)

Table 7: Net debt to equity of supermajors, 2018-2022 (%)

Table 8: Quick ratios of supermajors, 2018-2022 (%)

Table 9: Net profit margins of supermajors, 2018-2022 (%)

Table 10: M&A deal value and number of deals of supermajors, Q4 2022-Q3 2023 ($M)*

Table 11: Capital raising deal value and number of deals of supermajors, Q4 2022-Q3 2023 ($M)*



List of Figures

Figure 1: Remaining reserves for producing projects of supermajors by region (mmboe)*

Figure 2: Remaining reserves for planned and announced projects of supermajors by region (mmboe)*

Figure 3: Remaining reserves of supermajors by resource type*

Figure 4: Total production forecast of supermajors (mmboe)

Figure 5: Total revenues of supermajors, 2018-2022 ($B)

Figure 6: Operating income of supermajors, 2018-2022 ($B)

Figure 7: Net debt to equity of supermajors, 2018-2022 (%)

Figure 8: Quick ratios of supermajors, 2018-2022 (%)

Figure 9: Net profit margins of supermajors, 2018-2022 (%)

Figure 10: M&A deal value and number of deals of supermajors, Q4 2022-Q3 2023 ($M)*

Figure 11: Capital raising deal value and number of deals of supermajors, Q4 2022-Q3 2023 ($M)*



