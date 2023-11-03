Valoe Increases the Amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 from EUR 1.0 million to EUR 3.0 million and Extends the Subscription Period

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 November 2023 at 16.50 (Finnish time)

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (“Valoe” or “Company”) has resolved to increase the maximum amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 3.0 million. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 until 17 November 2023 at 6.00 pm Finnish time.

In addition, as a result of the reverse split of the Company's shares on 31 October 2023, the number and subscription price of the Company's shares that can be subscribed on the basis of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 have been changed in proportion to the change in the number of all shares in the Company.

In Mikkeli on 3 November 2023

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:

CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 5216082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.