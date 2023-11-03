Rainbow Exchange is about to launch an integrated system that combines Metaverse, financial analysis, and options trading

Singapore, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Rainbow Exchange announced that after 2 years of development, an integrated trading system combining Metaverse, financial analysis, and options trading will soon be launched. In terms of strategic trading, Rainbow Exchange provides multiple types of strategy templates, allowing users to easily create and execute their own strategies without writing code, achieving intelligent trading decisions.



About Rainbow Exchange

Rainbow Exchange is a professional blockchain trading service provider founded in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore. Rainbow Exchange is not just an ordinary trading platform, it is a comprehensive innovation platform that integrates strategic trading, new currency subscription, and Metaverse NFT, providing users with the most comprehensive and cutting-edge blockchain products and services.





• Safe and stable

Rainbow Exchange has the world's leading security protection system, efficient matching engine, convenient user interface and high-quality customer service team to provide users with the best trading experience. Rainbow Exchange also provides enterprise-level technical services to dozens of partners to ensure the stability of users’ digital assets.



• Professional team

The core team members of Rainbow Exchange come from various countries around the world, have more than 10 years of experience in the financial and commodity markets, and have in-depth trading, clearing and settlement, proprietary trading, asset management, custody services and blockchain. Chain technology and other professional skills and knowledge. Rainbow Exchange is committed to providing stable, safe and fast blockchain project launches and diversified crypto-assets and blockchain derivatives investment services to more blockchain enthusiasts around the world.



• Product innovation

Rainbow Exchange is the industry’s leading comprehensive innovation platform for strategic trading + ico new currency subscription + Metaverse NFT, allowing users to easily create and execute their own strategies without writing code to achieve intelligent trading decisions; Users can participate in the latest and most popular new currency subscription opportunities at the first time and share the development dividends of the blockchain industry; users can complete all Metaverse-related transactions on one platform and experience the infinite charm of Metaverse.

• Diversified services

On Rainbow Exchange, users can enjoy better transactions, more innovative OTC legal currency transactions, a more comprehensive Metaverse ecological trading model, as well as safer mining pools and lower threshold ICO private placements. Whether users want to buy or sell cryptocurrency, or want to participate in the construction and development of blockchain projects, Rainbow Exchange can provide users with the most professional and complete services.

• More secure mining pool: Rainbow Exchange has its own mining pool service, allowing users to easily participate in the maintenance and security of the blockchain network. Rainbow Exchange‘s mining pool supports mining of a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. Rainbow Exchange’s mining pool also provides a variety of mining modes, including cloud computing power, smart computing power, etc., allowing users to choose the most suitable mining method according to their own conditions and needs.



• Lower threshold ICO (Initial Coin Offering) private placement: Rainbow Exchange provides users with the lowest threshold ICO private placement service, allowing users to participate in the most promising blockchain projects at the best price. Rainbow Exchange cooperates with multiple high-quality blockchain projects to provide users with the latest and hottest ICO private placement opportunities, allowing users to get the latest developments and information in the blockchain industry at the first time.



Rainbow Exchange is a professional, innovative and diversified blockchain trading platform, providing users with the highest quality and most comprehensive blockchain trading services. Whether users are a blockchain beginner or a blockchain expert, whether users are a conservative investor or an activist investor, whether users are a real-world participant or a metaverse explorer, Rainbow Trading All can open a new blockchain world for you.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Rainbow Exchange

Website: https://h5.rainbowex.cc



Email: caihong8896-at-rainbowex.cc



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.