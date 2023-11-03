Global Solar Charge Controller Market to Witness Strong Growth at 9.18%, Reaching USD 3.23 Billion by 2030, with North America Leading the Market Due to Substantial Expansion of Solar Industry, States Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Solar Charge Controller Market revenue was recorded at USD 1.60 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 3.23 Bn by 2030, depicting a CAGR of 9.18% through the projection period of 2023-2030. The industry is experiencing rapid growth as a result of the significant increase in installations, especially in rural areas. Additionally, the widespread adoption of electronic solar power infrastructure, along with the integration of solar PV modules in various sectors such as hospitals, hotels, and commercial buildings, as well as improved energy consumption in data centers and communication base stations, are further contributing to the expansion of the market.

The solar charge controller plays a crucial role in a solar energy system by regulating the flow of electricity from the solar panels to the batteries. Its key purpose is to safeguard the batteries against overcharging and excessive discharging, thereby preserving their lifespan and efficiency. Acting as an intermediary, the charge controller ensures that the batteries receive the appropriate charging voltage and current, optimizing their performance. The role of charge controller is to observe the battery voltage and control the charging current, preventing any excess charging that may occur. This ensures that the batteries are charged efficiently and safely. Some solar charger controllers also have integrated load management capabilities, allowing them to regulate the power supplied to connected loads.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global solar charge controller industry are prioritizing product innovation as their key strategy to increase their market share. For instance, Australia Energy Research Laboratories (AERL) introduced the new CoolMax SRX-R solar charge controllers in April 2023. With built-in overload and thermal protection, internal ground fault detection, reverse polarity, amperage, protection, and remote control and monitoring, they provide a highly efficient thermal design and an excellent tracking algorithm with ultra-low loss.

Key participants in the global solar charge controller market include:

Morningstar Corporation

Schneider Electric

Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd

Phocos

Systellar

Delta Electronics, Inc.

NAZ Solar Electric

Victron Energy B.V.

Livguard

Trending Now: Gautam Solar's Module Manufacturing Innovation Receives Patent

The Controller General of Patents has granted Gautam Solar, an Indian solar module manufacturer, a patent for a tool used in the bussing process of solar panels. This design registration highlights the tool's innovative and distinct features.

This marks a significant milestone for the Indian solar module manufacturing industry, which predominantly depends on imported chinese machines for production. Gautam Solar now stands as the sole Indian manufacturer with an indigenous production technology for solar module manufacturing. This aligns with India's vision of becoming a powerhouse in solar module manufacturing and establishing a global presence in the solar industry.

The global Solar Charge Controller Market is segmented as:

By Type

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)

Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)

Simple 1 or 2 stage Control

MPPT Solar Charge Controllers to Gain Traction Due to their Superior Performance

On the basis of type, the maximum power point tracking (MPPT) segment accounted for the largest share of the global solar charge controller market in 2022. MPPT solar charge controllers offer superior performance and efficiency compared to PWM solar charge controllers, allowing them to optimize the amount of energy generated by solar panels. This significant advantage contributes greatly to the expansion of the segment.

By Current Capacity

Less than 20A

20A to 40A

More than 40A

Surging Need for Solar Charge Controllers with Current Capacity of 20A to 40A to Boost Market Revenue

In terms of current capacity, the 20A to 40A segment led the global solar charge controller market in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period. The requirement for solar charge controllers with current capacities ranging from 20A to 40A, particularly in off-grid cabinets, homes, caravans, telecoms, and remote solar power-producing locations, is driving the segment's growth. Due to their ability to contribute extra power to the battery bank and deliver solar charging with up to 99 percent tracking efficiency, these solar charge controllers are becoming increasingly prevalent.

Technological Advancements in the Power Generation Field to Drive Solar Charge Controller Market Development

Green energy sources have garnered significant interest and acceptance in the field of power generation. The progress in technology and its cost-effectiveness have made wind power an extensively utilized renewable energy source. The incorporation of these sustainable energy sources in electricity production brings forth various advantages, such as decreased emissions of greenhouse gases, diversification of energy supply, and enhanced energy stability. With ongoing advancements and decreasing expenses, the proportion of green energy in the overall electrical capacity will experience a substantial rise in the future.

The effectiveness of a solar charge controller is improved by developments in technology, which include the integration of intelligent communication features such as automatic night detection, Bluetooth, and smart sensor technology. The incorporation of both new and existing technologies is expected to enhance the market reach of these products throughout the industry.

North America to Dominate Market Due to Considerable Expansion of Regional Solar Industry

North America is dominating the global solar charge controller market due to considerable expansion of the domestic solar industry, with the United States expected to witness substantial growth in the future. Furthermore, the adoption of renewable energy target policies aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions is projected to boost the demand for solar energy, thereby contributing to the growth of the regional market in the foreseeable future. The utilization of solar energy is speculated to rise with the implementation of environmentally friendly policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, further supporting the growth of the regional market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Introduction of the Global Solar Charge Controller Market

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

4 Global Solar Charge Controller Market Outlook

5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

6 Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By Type

7 Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By Current Capacity

8 Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By End-User

9 Global Solar Charge Controller Market, By Geography

10 North America

11 Europe

12 Asia Pacific

13 Middle East & Africa

14 Latin America

15 Global Solar Charge Controller Market Competitive Landscape

