Radiology Positioning Aids Market is estimated to be US$ 425.38 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the purpose of positioning aids in radiology?

Radiology positioning aids are used to provide more detailed imaging for diagnosis and improves patient care more efficiently. They are made with patient’s comfort in mind to hold patients in place.

Radiology positioning aids enhances patients comfort during diagnostic procedures. They help patients maintain the correct position, reducing the need for uncomfortable or painful repositioning. This further helps to boost the demand for Radiology Positioning Aids Market.

: Radiology positioning aids enhances patients comfort during diagnostic procedures. They help patients maintain the correct position, reducing the need for uncomfortable or painful repositioning. This further helps to boost the demand for . CONS: High-quality radiology positioning aids are expensive, which can be a significant upfront cost for healthcare facilities. However, this cost is often justified by improved image quality and reduced retake rates.

Some key highlights:

In February 2022, Mireye launched new AI-based software for patient positioning process during X-ray examinations. The new launched technology will allow more number of patients to be served under safer environment with greater chance of producing image for successful diagnosis.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Radiology Positioning Aids Market Value (2020) 254.79 million Radiology Positioning Aids Market Projected Value (2030) 425.38 million Radiology Positioning Aids Market CAGR (2020 – 2030) 5.30%

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics of the radiology positioning aids market are influenced by various factors, including technological advancements, changing healthcare practices, demographics, and regulatory developments. Here are some key aspects that shape the market dynamics of radiology positioning aids:

Increasing Demand for Diagnostic Imaging: The growing need for diagnostic imaging procedures in healthcare, including X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs, drives the demand for radiology positioning aids. These aids help healthcare professionals obtain accurate images and reduce the need for retakes. Aging Population: As the global population ages, the prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for imaging procedures increases. Radiology positioning aids are essential in providing accurate diagnoses for elderly patients, as they may have limited mobility and unique positioning requirements.

Major Trends

The radiology positioning aids market is subject to various trends that reflect the evolving needs of healthcare providers, technological advancements, and changing patient expectations. Some of the major trends in this market include:

Digital Transformation: The adoption of digital technologies in radiology positioning aids is on the rise. Digital aids offer improved precision, connectivity, and the ability to integrate with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) for seamless image management. 3D and 4D Imaging: There is a growing demand for three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) imaging solutions, which require specialized positioning aids. These aids facilitate the acquisition of detailed volumetric data for applications like interventional radiology and 4D fetal imaging.

Significant Challenges

The radiology positioning aids market faces significant challenges related to technological advancements, cost constraints, and regulatory compliance. Rapid developments in imaging technology require constant updates and adaptations of positioning aids, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep pace. Additionally, the high cost of advanced positioning aids can limit their adoption, especially in resource-constrained healthcare settings. Strict regulatory requirements and the need for adherence to safety standards pose additional hurdles for market players in this industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

AADCO Medical, Inc.

Bionix Radiation Therapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Clear Image Devices

Elekta AB

IZI Medical Products

Klarity Medical Products

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

VERTEC LTD

FAQs:

What is the current size and growth rate of the Radiology Positioning Aids Market, and what are the projected trends for the future? What are the primary drivers of growth in the Radiology Positioning Aids Market, such as increasing demand for diagnostic imaging or advancements in radiology technology? Who are the major players in the Radiology Positioning Aids Market, and what is their market share? What are their key strategies for market expansion? What are the different types of radiology positioning aids available in the market, and how do they compare in terms of usage, cost, and effectiveness? How is the Radiology Positioning Aids Market segmented by geography, and what are the regional variations in market size and demand?

Some related Reports:

Radiology Information System Market – The increasing adoption of digitalization and the need for streamlined radiology workflow management.

The increasing adoption of digitalization and the need for streamlined radiology workflow management. Medical Imaging Information System Market – The growing demand for efficient healthcare data management and the integration of AI technologies .

The growing demand for efficient healthcare data management and the integration of AI technologies Pediatric Radiology Market - Increasing incidence of birth traumas

