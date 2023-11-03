Web 3.0 Blockchain Market to Surpass USD 43.09 Billion by 2030 on Account of Globalization and Cross-Border Transactions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Web 3.0 Blockchain Market had a 2022 size of USD 2.79 billion and is projected to achieve USD 43.09 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.8% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider.”

Market Overview

Web 3.0, often referred to as the Semantic Web, represents the next phase in the evolution of the internet. This transformative technology is set to redefine the way we interact with data, services, and each other online. In Web 3.0, users have more control over their personal data. Blockchain allows individuals to own and manage their data securely through cryptographic keys. They can choose what data to share, with whom, and for what purposes. Web 3.0 aims to create a seamless, interconnected digital ecosystem. Blockchain's ability to facilitate interoperability between different systems and platforms is essential for achieving this vision.

Market Analysis

Web 3.0 leverages decentralized networks, removing the need for intermediaries. This decentralization results in reduced operational costs and faster, more efficient processes. In addition, it eliminates the risk of central points of failure, making it more resilient and robust. Businesses are increasingly embracing this decentralization, further fueling the web 3.0 blockchain market's growth. Smart contracts are self-executing agreements with the terms of the contract directly written into code. Web 3.0's blockchain enables the use of smart contracts, which automate various processes, such as financial transactions, without the need for intermediaries. This automation not only saves time but also reduces the likelihood of errors, making it a compelling growth driver. Web 3.0 blockchain allows for the easy creation and exchange of digital assets and tokens. This capability is transforming various industries, including finance, real estate, and art. Tokenization offers fractional ownership and easier transfer of assets, making it a powerful driver for market growth.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Kusama

Livepeer, Inc.

Filecoin

Kadena LLC

Polygon Technology

Terra

Web3 Foundation (Polkadot)

Helium Systems Inc

Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd.

Zel Technologies Limited & Other Players

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.79 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 43.09 Bn CAGR CAGR of 40.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Study

Cryptocurrency segment stands as a central pillar of the market, driving the transformation towards decentralization, security, and user empowerment. As the digital economy continues to evolve, the role of cryptocurrency in Web 3.0 is set to grow, offering new opportunities and challenges that will shape the future of the blockchain industry.

The BFSI segment is set to dominate the Web 3.0 blockchain market by leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain technology. The BFSI sector's dominance can be attributed to its proactive approach in embracing innovative technologies. Financial institutions that invest in blockchain-based solutions gain a competitive advantage by offering faster, more secure, and cost-effective services to their customers.

Recent Developments

Manilla Finance has unveiled its awaited Initial Coin Offering (ICO). It aims to raise capital for the development of its innovative ecosystem, which holds the potential to redefine how we interact with the internet and digital assets. It leverages the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts to enable a trustless, permissionless, and censorship-resistant environment.

has unveiled its awaited Initial Coin Offering (ICO). It aims to raise capital for the development of its innovative ecosystem, which holds the potential to redefine how we interact with the internet and digital assets. It leverages the power of blockchain technology and smart contracts to enable a trustless, permissionless, and censorship-resistant environment. Beyond Imagination Technologies, a leading blockchain company, has joined forces with the Indian Army to explore innovative applications of blockchain technology in the military sector. The aim of this partnership is to leverage the advantages of blockchain technology in enhancing the security, transparency, and efficiency of various military operations and logistics.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The web 3.0 blockchain market is currently experiencing a dynamic interplay of various factors that are shaping its trajectory. Among the key drivers, the increasing adoption of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts stands out, as they offer greater transparency, security, and efficiency. Moreover, the growing interest in Web 3.0 technologies, driven by the desire for a more decentralized and user-centric internet, is propelling the market forward. On the flip side, there are notable restraints such as regulatory uncertainty, which can hinder the widespread acceptance of blockchain technology. Additionally, scalability and interoperability issues remain a challenge, as the blockchain ecosystem strives to accommodate a broader range of applications. Cybersecurity threats and the potential for data breaches are significant threats to the market. As the market continues to evolve, it is imperative for industry stakeholders to address these challenges, adapt to the ever-changing regulatory landscape, and prioritize security to unlock the full potential of Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Key Segmentation

By Type

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

By Application

Cryptocurrency

Conversational AI

Data & Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contracts

Others

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

IT

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America has established itself as a global leader in the web 3.0 blockchain market. The United States, in particular, is home to numerous blockchain startups, attracting substantial investments. Regulatory clarity and a supportive ecosystem have fostered innovation, and major tech hubs like Silicon Valley have played a pivotal role in this advancement. Europe is another region at the forefront of Web 3.0 blockchain adoption. Countries like Switzerland and Estonia have established themselves as blockchain-friendly jurisdictions. The Asia-Pacific region, with its vast population and tech-savvy demographics, is rapidly emerging as a blockchain powerhouse. China has heavily invested in blockchain research and development, with companies like Alibaba and Tencent leading the way.

Impact of Recession on Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Growth

The ongoing recession has brought about uncertainty in the web 3.0 blockchain market. Investors, both institutional and individual, may become more risk-averse. This shift in sentiment can affect the funding of blockchain projects. Blockchain companies can explore new use cases and markets to reduce their reliance on a single sector, making them more resilient to economic fluctuations. Collaboration with established enterprises can provide stability and resources for blockchain startups, helping them navigate the recession more effectively.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Web 3.0 blockchain Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Web 3.0 blockchain Market Segmentation, by Deployment

11. Web 3.0 blockchain Market Segmentation, by End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

