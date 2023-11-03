Cidara Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on Novel Drug-Fc Conjugate CBO421 at SITC’s 38ᵗʰ Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced new preclinical data on its drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) candidate, CBO421, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)’s 38th Annual Meeting. The conference is taking place November 1-5, 2023, both virtually and in-person in San Diego, CA.



“We look forward to sharing data that demonstrate the potential for CBO421 to potently inhibit tumor growth as both a monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 therapies,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D. president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “CD73 plays a significant role in contributing to immune evasion in solid tumors. CBO421, our CD73-targeting DFC, combines the strengths of small molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies against CD73 and demonstrates the potential for best-in-class activity to fully exploit the CD73 target to inhibit immune evasion by cancer cells in-vivo. Based on these data, we’re excited to advance this candidate into clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.”

Presentation details are summarized below:

Title: Discovery of CBO421, a first-in-class drug Fc-conjugate (DFC), targeting CD73 in cancer

Presenter: Simon Döhrmann, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Session Location: Ground Level Exhibit Halls A and B1

Date and Time: Friday, November 3, 2023, 12:00-1:30 PDT

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether nonclinical data generated for CBO421 to date will be predictive of activity in humans, whether pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and other nonclinical data being generated for CBO421 will be adequate to support an IND filing with the FDA, and whether and when any clinical trials of CBO421 may be initiated. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

