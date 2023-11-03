Sdiptech AB (publ) - Parts of the management in Sdiptech AB (publ) sell shares to cover tax debt

Press release

3 November 2023, 17:00

Parts of the management in Sdiptech AB (publ) sell shares to cover tax debt

Today, Sdiptech announces that parts of the company's management team have sold B-shares to cover tax debt.

With the redemption of previous warrant programs, which have resulted in taxation of the holders, some warrant holders from the management have now sold a number of shares to cover these tax payments. In total, it comprises 59,000 B shares, the distribution of which is stated in the upcoming insider reporting.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 3 November 2023, at 17:00 CET.

