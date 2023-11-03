HOTTEL: World's First Fully Tokenized Asset-Backed Investment Coin Successfully Launched

Singapore, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beach Avenue Financial, a trailblazer in the financial sector, proudly unveiled HOTTEL, marking a significant milestone in the world of cryptocurrency investing. HOTTEL represented a groundbreaking leap in digital asset innovation, merging the dynamic growth potential of cryptocurrency with the stability and security of commercial real estate.

HOTTEL, hailed as the world's premier fully tokenized asset-backed investment coin, aimed to redefine how investors interacted with both cryptocurrency and real estate markets. This innovative venture promised a unique opportunity to experience the best of both worlds.

“At the Crypto Meeting Point in #BlockchainLifeDubai, we broke the $8 floor price, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us for this incredible event. It was a resounding success, and we couldn't have done it without you! The crypto journey continues, and we're excited to have you with us every step of the way”, said Rich Tuckwell-Skuda, CEO of Beach Avenue Financial.

Key Features of HOTTEL:

Tokenized Asset-Backed Structure: Each HOTTEL coin was backed by a tangible, income-generating commercial real estate asset, ensuring a robust foundation for sustained growth and stability. Unparalleled Growth Potential: By leveraging the power of cryptocurrency, HOTTEL offered investors access to the exponential growth and liquidity that had become synonymous with digital assets. Security and Transparency: HOTTEL harnessed blockchain technology to provide a secure, transparent, and immutable ledger of all transactions, guaranteeing the highest level of trust and accountability for investors. Global Accessibility: Investors from around the world could seamlessly participate in the HOTTEL ecosystem, democratizing access to prime real estate opportunities.

#HOTTEL ($HOTT) is now open for investment on www.coinstore.com SPOT section, listed as HOTT/USDT.

About Beach Avenue Financial:

Beach Avenue Financial is a leading financial services provider renowned for its commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. With a proven track record of success, Beach Avenue Financial leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver unparalleled value to its clients.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.