SBA Administrator Guzman to Visit Togo and Côte d’Ivoire to Promote Women’s Entrepreneurship and International Trade Opportunities for Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Sunday, Nov. 5 through Wednesday, Nov. 8, Administrator Isabel Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, will travel to Lomé, Togo, and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire to promote women’s entrepreneurship and international trade opportunities for small businesses.

Administrator Guzman will meet with national leaders and local entrepreneurs to highlight opportunities to invest in small businesses, e-commerce, women’s entrepreneurship, and trade for small businesses in these markets. The trip will focus on connecting with U.S. small businesses in Togo and Côte d’Ivoire while strengthening the United States trade and investment partnerships in West Africa.

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to fostering constructive partnerships between the United States and African countries, institutions, and people. This trip builds upon the Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative and will showcase how the United States government's whole-of-government effort is delivering on high-profile commitments that President Biden announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022.

