Alpha Services and Holdings to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 9 November 2023

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Services and Holdings (Share ticker: ATHEX: ALPHA, ADR ticker: ALBKY.PK), based in Greece, today announced that Iason Kepaptsoglou, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 9. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE:

TIME:

LINK:

November 9, 2023

10am ET

https://bit.ly/3rhvMzf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



About Alpha Services and Holdings

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (under the distinctive title Alpha Services and Holdings) is a financial holdings company, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, and the parent company of the banking institution “ALPHA BANK S.A.”.

Subsequent to the corporate transformation that took place in April 2021, the banking operations were hived-down to a new wholly owned banking subsidiary (Alpha Bank S.A.).

Alpha Bank S.A. is 100% subsidiary of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. and one of the leading Groups of the financial sector in Greece which was founded in 1879 by J.F. Costopoulos. The Bank offers a wide range of high-quality financial products and services, including retail banking, SMEs and corporate banking, asset management and private banking, the distribution of insurance products, investment banking, brokerage and real estate management.

https://www.alphaholdings.gr/en/investor-relations

Recent Company Highlights

Q3 Normalised ROTE at 13.9%

Alpha Bank has entered into a landmark agreement with UniCredit S.p.A. merging the Romanian subsidiaries, thus forming the top 3 player, whilst also entering into a long term commercial partnership across different areas, with UniCredit acquiring a stake in the Bank.

Strong Liquidity profile with net Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 74%. Group’s LCR at 191%, far exceeding regulatory thresholds and management targets.

Fully Loaded CET 1 ratio of 13.9%. Fully Loaded Total Capital Ratio at 18.2% as of September 2023, when including RWA relief from transactions.

Further upgrade of the 2023 profitability guidance to over 11.5%, (from >11% as of August)



