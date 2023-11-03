KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – November 3, 2023
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract signed with Képler-Cheuvreux from February 1st, 2023 to June 30, 2023:
- Available resources on June 30, 2023: 36,000 Klépierre shares and 10,118,599.65 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2023: 2,527;
- Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2023: 2,290;
- Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2023: 1,920,152 shares for 43,172,381.46 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2023: 1,884,152 shares for 42,454,761.77 euros.
For the first half of 2023, transactions made within the liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel until January 31, 2023 and the liquidity contract signed with Képler-Cheuvreux on February 1, 2023 were as follows:
- Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2023: 3,289;
- Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2023: 3,493;
- Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2023: 2,212,752 shares for 49,774,371.96 euros ;
- Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2023: 2,176,752 shares for 49,063,994.27 euros.
As a reminder,
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Képler-Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 15,000,000.00 euros;
- As a reminder, at December 31, 2022, available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,731,679.00 euros (under the former liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel);
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
January transactions were carried out under the previous liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel.
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|02/01/2023
|18
|16
|5,300
|4,800
|117,183.00
|106,416.00
|03/01/2023
|48
|58
|14,250
|11,750
|315,780.00
|260,732.50
|04/01/2023
|51
|74
|15,000
|17,200
|334,950.00
|384,248.00
|05/01/2023
|47
|48
|16,000
|16,300
|358,560.00
|365,609.00
|06/01/2023
|56
|81
|18,000
|18,200
|398,700.00
|404,768.00
|09/01/2023
|63
|103
|26,000
|25,800
|589,680.00
|585,918.00
|10/01/2023
|38
|8
|24,500
|2,500
|542,675.00
|55,450.00
|11/01/2023
|48
|175
|27,500
|49,500
|608,025.00
|1,096,920.00
|12/01/2023
|79
|129
|29,500
|29,700
|674,075.00
|679,239.00
|13/01/2023
|43
|26
|19,000
|7,300
|437,190.00
|168,484.00
|16/01/2023
|19
|15
|5,500
|3,000
|124,960.00
|68,520.00
|17/01/2023
|24
|28
|6,000
|8,000
|134,100.00
|178,800.00
|18/01/2023
|36
|64
|18,750
|16,500
|422,437.50
|372,735.00
|19/01/2023
|21
|77
|7,250
|15,000
|162,617.50
|338,550.00
|20/01/2023
|33
|71
|9,000
|15,700
|203,850.00
|356,547.00
|23/01/2023
|21
|28
|8,050
|8,000
|185,069.50
|184,320.00
|24/01/2023
|25
|29
|8,000
|8,050
|187,280.00
|188,853.00
|25/01/2023
|38
|125
|23,200
|23,500
|531,512.00
|539,090.00
|26/01/2023
|33
|27
|6,800
|6,500
|156,196.00
|149,695.00
|27/01/2023
|21
|21
|5,000
|5,300
|117,150.00
|124,338.00
|January 2023
|762
|1,203
|292,600
|292,600
|6,601,990.50
|6,609,232.50
|01/02/2023
|26
|24
|15,000
|10,000
|345,900.00
|231,300.00
|02/02/2023
|22
|29
|23,000
|20,000
|547,860.00
|478,400.00
|03/02/2023
|51
|28
|45,000
|25,000
|1,112,400.00
|620,750.00
|06/02/2023
|25
|13
|23,000
|17,000
|558,440.00
|413,440.00
|07/02/2023
|13
|10
|13,000
|8,000
|311,350.00
|191,920.00
|08/02/2023
|11
|24
|8,000
|22,000
|192,640.00
|531,300.00
|09/02/2023
|24
|15
|29,000
|18,000
|711,080.00
|442,800.00
|10/02/2023
|19
|2
|20,000
|3,000
|480,200.00
|72,900.00
|13/02/2023
|-
|19
|-
|21,000
|-
|504,420.00
|14/02/2023
|30
|38
|35,000
|25,000
|843,150.00
|605,500.00
|15/02/2023
|70
|-
|68,000
|-
|1,638,800.00
|-
|16/02/2023
|171
|-
|99,996
|-
|2,354,905.80
|-
|17/02/2023
|12
|60
|10,000
|40,000
|235,700.00
|953,200.00
|20/02/2023
|41
|57
|36,000
|32,000
|848,160.00
|766,400.00
|21/02/2023
|64
|30
|48,000
|24,000
|1,116,000.00
|559,680.00
|22/02/2023
|71
|-
|30,000
|-
|685,800.00
|-
|23/02/2023
|6
|66
|6,490
|50,000
|148,426.30
|1,153,500.00
|24/02/2023
|30
|34
|26,000
|18,000
|607,880.00
|422,820.00
|27/02/2023
|-
|65
|-
|48,000
|-
|1,140,000.00
|28/02/2023
|4
|20
|7,000
|17,000
|165,550.00
|404,770.00
|February 2023
|690
|534
|542,486
|398,000
|12,904,242.10
|9,493,100.00
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01/03/2023
|31
|6
|27,000
|3,000
|636,120.00
|71,310.00
|02/03/2023
|45
|11
|20,000
|9,000
|467,200.00
|211,230.00
|03/03/2023
|-
|53
|-
|48,486
|-
|1,149,603.06
|06/03/2023
|-
|46
|-
|28,000
|-
|678,720.00
|07/03/2023
|22
|42
|20,000
|28,000
|486,600.00
|685,720.00
|08/03/2023
|49
|-
|30,000
|-
|722,100.00
|-
|09/03/2023
|25
|-
|29,072
|-
|686,680.64
|-
|10/03/2023
|26
|33
|18,000
|29,000
|416,520.00
|675,120.00
|13/03/2023
|52
|45
|40,000
|36,000
|915,200.00
|830,520.00
|14/03/2023
|-
|60
|-
|53,000
|-
|1,256,630.00
|15/03/2023
|74
|-
|46,000
|-
|1,068,580.00
|-
|16/03/2023
|28
|9
|24,000
|8,000
|546,480.00
|188,000.00
|17/03/2023
|39
|2
|30,000
|2,948
|680,100.00
|66,919.60
|20/03/2023
|10
|55
|8,000
|45,000
|177,840.00
|1,029,600.00
|21/03/2023
|-
|36
|-
|25,000
|-
|580,750.00
|22/03/2023
|65
|-
|60,000
|-
|1,326,000.00
|-
|23/03/2023
|43
|-
|32,000
|-
|675,520.00
|-
|24/03/2023
|45
|15
|38,000
|10,000
|775,960.00
|205,900.00
|27/03/2023
|23
|29
|15,000
|15,000
|309,150.00
|311,100.00
|28/03/2023
|41
|9
|29,000
|8,000
|568,980.00
|158,400.00
|29/03/2023
|1
|29
|2,000
|24,000
|39,200.00
|482,640.00
|30/03/2023
|-
|34
|-
|25,124
|-
|523,584.16
|31/03/2023
|21
|2
|23,000
|2,000
|476,560.00
|42,000.00
|March 2023
|640
|516
|491,072
|399,558
|10,974,790,64
|9,147,746.82
|03/04/2023
|34
|12
|17,000
|14,000
|355,810.00
|294,700.00
|04/04/2023
|14
|17
|10,000
|18,000
|211,500.00
|382,860.00
|05/04/2023
|33
|5
|36,000
|4,000
|742,680.00
|84,760.00
|06/04/2023
|-
|31
|-
|35,000
|-
|732,200.00
|11/04/2023
|17
|2
|20,000
|2,000
|419,600.00
|42,400.00
|12/04/2023
|-
|25
|-
|30,000
|-
|639,600.00
|13/04/2023
|-
|21
|-
|23,000
|-
|497,490.00
|14/04/2023
|20
|18
|17,026
|19,000
|367,080.56
|410,970.00
|17/04/2023
|11
|19
|10,000
|18,000
|216,300.00
|391,680.00
|18/04/2023
|1
|29
|2,000
|20,000
|43,800.00
|441,200.00
|19/04/2023
|22
|18
|14,000
|14,107
|303,380.00
|307,109.39
|20/04/2023
|18
|9
|12,000
|10,000
|261,120.00
|218,600.00
|21/04/2023
|11
|29
|16,000
|22,000
|347,840.00
|480,040.00
|24/04/2023
|12
|12
|12,000
|8,000
|263,040.00
|176,240.00
|25/04/2023
|36
|17
|30,000
|18,000
|647,700.00
|390,600.00
|26/04/2023
|24
|46
|20,000
|52,000
|438,200.00
|1,151,280.00
|27/04/2023
|28
|45
|22,300
|42,000
|497,067.00
|940,380.00
|28/04/2023
|8
|62
|6,000
|56,000
|135,540.00
|1,278,480.00
|April 2023
|289
|417
|244,326
|405,107
|5,250,657.56
|8,860,589.39
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|02/05/2023
|55
|7
|39,000
|10,000
|878,280.00
|228,500.00
|03/05/2023
|25
|-
|12,000
|-
|267,000.00
|-
|04/05/2023
|67
|4
|40,000
|4,000
|876,400.00
|89,000.00
|05/05/2023
|-
|52
|-
|62,219
|-
|1,375,039.90
|08/05/2023
|2
|14
|4,000
|12,000
|88,200.00
|265,680.00
|09/05/2023
|25
|-
|22,000
|-
|477,840.00
|-
|10/05/2023
|4
|39
|2,000
|40,000
|42,900.00
|871,200.00
|11/05/2023
|23
|7
|26,000
|4,000
|559,780.00
|87,920.00
|12/05/2023
|24
|8
|20,000
|8,000
|424,000.00
|170,800.00
|15/05/2023
|-
|36
|-
|45,000
|-
|961,650.00
|16/05/2023
|26
|4
|20,812
|6,000
|441,214.40
|128,400.00
|17/05/2023
|31
|22
|14,000
|26,000
|292,320.00
|546,260.00
|18/05/2023
|27
|4
|18,908
|4,000
|395,366.28
|85,200.00
|19/05/2023
|-
|12
|-
|26,000
|-
|546,000.00
|22/05/2023
|17
|5
|12,000
|2,000
|251,400.00
|42,300.00
|23/05/2023
|-
|28
|-
|24,000
|-
|511,920.00
|24/05/2023
|15
|-
|16,000
|-
|338,560.00
|-
|25/05/2023
|8
|-
|10,000
|-
|212,800.00
|-
|26/05/2023
|34
|-
|24,000
|-
|504,240.00
|-
|29/05/2023
|-
|33
|-
|23,000
|-
|485,070.00
|30/05/2023
|-
|18
|-
|14,000
|-
|297,640.00
|31/05/2023
|14
|20
|6,000
|14,000
|126,180.00
|296,800.00
|May 2023
|397
|313
|286,720
|324,219
|6,176,480.68
|6,989,379.90
|01/06/2023
|45
|9
|33,000
|6,000
|697,950.00
|127,440.00
|02/06/2023
|-
|38
|-
|28,000
|-
|609,840.00
|05/06/2023
|40
|11
|24,000
|6,000
|531,840.00
|133,200.00
|06/06/2023
|20
|-
|16,401
|-
|360,657.99
|-
|07/06/2023
|11
|61
|8,000
|46,000
|177,040.00
|1,022,580.00
|08/06/2023
|59
|40
|18,400
|18,342
|412,896.00
|413,245.26
|09/06/2023
|11
|30
|6,477
|17,158
|145,538.19
|386,912.90
|12/06/2023
|31
|8
|30,000
|6,000
|674,700.00
|136,800.00
|13/06/2023
|12
|11
|10,000
|12,000
|220,000.00
|265,080.00
|14/06/2023
|7
|30
|9,000
|18,000
|200,790.00
|402,660.00
|15/06/2023
|41
|8
|42,000
|2,000
|937,440.00
|45,000.00
|16/06/2023
|6
|58
|6,000
|31,000
|133,320.00
|702,460.00
|19/06/2023
|39
|7
|30,270
|6,000
|674,718.30
|135,240.00
|20/06/2023
|9
|40
|8,000
|30,149
|177,440.00
|675,337.60
|21/06/2023
|75
|13
|30,000
|12,000
|665,100.00
|267,960.00
|22/06/2023
|18
|36
|10,000
|21,000
|220,600.00
|467,460.00
|23/06/2023
|33
|6
|26,000
|12,000
|568,360.00
|264,360.00
|26/06/2023
|5
|17
|6,000
|24,000
|129,600.00
|524,160.00
|27/06/2023
|14
|22
|12,000
|16,619
|263,760.00
|367,279.90
|28/06/2023
|17
|23
|16,000
|20,000
|357,760.00
|449,000.00
|29/06/2023
|15
|34
|10,000
|17,000
|225,700.00
|385,050.00
|June 2023
|511
|510
|355,548
|357,268
|7,866,210.48
|7,963,945.66
|FIRST HALF 2023
|3,289
|3,493
|2,212,752
|2,176,752
|49,774,371.96
|49,063,994.27
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
Attachment