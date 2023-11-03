Geekvape initiates a new era of dust-free automated production, heralding a new epoch of sustainable and smart manufacturing in the sector.

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the domain of smart manufacturing, GeekVape employs advanced technologies, bolstered by a certified 100,000-grade dust-free workshop and automated precision technologies. Over two hundred automated apparatuses, encompassing realms such as assembly, packaging, testing, and laser engraving, amalgamate to actualize smart manufacturing for GEEKBAR, presenting the zenith of smart manufacturing prowess within the electronic cigarette sector, heralding a new epoch of sustainable and smart manufacturing in the sector.







As awareness of sustainability grows among societal stakeholders, the realm of electronic cigarettes increasingly finds itself embroiled in discussions concerning hygiene, health, and environmental conservation. As a vanguard brand within the electronic cigarette domain, GeekVape strives to enhance "social recognition" through proactive smart manufacturing strategies. The assimilation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) precepts within GeekVape’s operational ethos is a multi-dimensional endeavor aimed at navigating the ESG challenges by the industry's burgeoning growth and operational modalities.





Please see the video for more information: https://youtu.be/Imw_Fy0cyHs?si=yhEaW79FVMkNcflX





According to Allen Yang, CEO of Geekvape, the company has harnessed cutting-edge digital, networked, and intelligent information technologies to craft an interconnected industrial network driven by multi-robotic synergy. This network, equipped with deep informational self-awareness, intelligent optimization, and autonomous decision-making, spans across design, production, management, and service facets. With an emphasis on sophisticated manufacturing processes, it is anchored by end-to-end data streams and bolstered by network connectivity. This avant-garde smart factory system allows for the efficient shortening of product development cycles for electronic vapor products, reduction in operational costs, enhanced production efficiency, improved product quality, and diminished resource and energy consumption, ultimately ushering in an era of green and sustainable advancement.





Spanning from Sealing Silicone Base Laying, Coil Component Assembling, Liquid-absorbing Cotton Assembling, Liquid Tank Assembling, Direction Flipping, PCB Feeding, Battery Cell Feeding, Laser Welding, through to Mixed-model Assembly Line, Finished-products Assembling, Inspiratory Resistance Detection, UV Sterilization, Horizontal Packaging, and Film Laminating, the entire process of electronic cigarette production is meticulously orchestrated. Assembly is 90% automated, achieving a remarkable production yield rate of 99.8%, thereby ensuring a highly non-contact, clean, hygienic, and secure production environment, guaranteeing the provision of the most advanced and reliably safe e-cigarette products for consumers.

Smart manufacturing has improved Geekvape Technology's competitiveness, allowing it to become an pioneer of smart manufacturing for e-cigarettes. In addition to providing Geekvape's with positive financial results and delivering overall improvements in cost containment, quality, and efficiency, it has the potential to advance energy-saving, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly production models, furthering sustainable societal outcomes.





Simultaneously, GeekVape has ingeniously integrated smart manufacturing within its anti-counterfeit measures. GEEKBAR will employ 'intelligent detection technology' alongside a tri-tiered QR coding system during pivotal stages of the manufacturing trajectory, enabling a seamless traceability of products throughout the entire conduit from factory to customer. This meticulous traceability extends across warehousing, shipping, sales, and after-sales, with access to such data being exclusively reserved for authorized GEEKVAPE personnel. This initiative unveils a heightened level of traceability aimed at thwarting counterfeit and illicit sales, utilizing the information archived within each batch to ensure confidence that consumers are getting genuine GEEKBAR products.





According to the official announcement by GeekVape, since 2020, GeekVape has been orchestrating the construction of the Zhuhai Industrial Park, a sprawling complex spanning over 200,000 square meters. This extensive compound is slated for completion within the year 2023.

Digitization and smart manufacturing bestow immense advantages, ensuring GeekVape's capability to maintain high-quality standards while distributing its products across over 70 nations, thereby cementing its leading stature within the electronic cigarette industry.

While propelling its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives, aside from the dust-free workshops and automated production, in 2023, GeekVape has continued to maintain close synergy with pertinent sustainable organizations and institutions. On June 29th, GeekVape announced its official entry into the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) community, and come August 15th, 2023, GeekVape proclaimed its formal allegiance to the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) Sustainability Alliance. Having joined the ranks of two globally recognized frameworks for sustainable development disclosure, GeekVape is initiating its sustainability journey from a position of notable distinction.

GeekVape is stepping up its game by investing heavily in smart and sustainable manufacturing to reduce harm to the environment and increase efficiency. They're transforming from a trend-setting vape brand into a leading example of smart, sustainable manufacturing in their industry.

By forming strategic partnerships, putting money into sustainable practices, and fighting product counterfeiting, GeekVape is strengthening its top position in the market. At the same time, it's pushing the whole e-cigarette industry to operate and develope more sustainably and responsibly.

