18/2023・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Schindellegi, SWITZERLAND

Company announcement no. 18 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 3 November 2023


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameFerd AS
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFerd AS is represented on the Board of Directors of Trifork Holding AG by Erik Theodor Jakobsen
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Holding AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
See appendix attachedSee appendix attached
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

Aggregated volume: 40,968

Price: DKK 107.19

Value: DKK 4,391,414.70
e)Date of the transaction1st November 2023
2nd November 2023
3rd November 2023
f)Place of the transactionSee appendix attached


For further information, please contact

Investors  
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256


Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494


About Trifork  

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

