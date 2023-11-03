Swords to Plowshares and Partners Host East Bay Veterans Day Celebration

Oakland, CA, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao will join Swords to Plowshares, the Bay Area’s leading veteran services nonprofit organization, at the East Bay Veterans Day Celebration. 100 East Bay veterans will enjoy a free meal, connect with their community and resource providers, and commemorate Veterans Day at the historic Veterans Memorial Building in Oakland.

“We look forward to the positive impact this event will have on our community,” says Mark Walker, Deputy Director for East Bay Programs at Swords to Plowshares, “We aim to create an East Bay where no veteran is left behind.”

This event holds great significance for veterans and service providers who unite to honor the upcoming holiday and commit to strengthening the collaborative efforts in supporting East Bay veterans.

East Bay Veterans Day Celebration

Friday, November 3, 2023

4:00PM to 6:00PM

Oakland Veterans Memorial Building

200 Grand Ave

Oakland, CA 94610

Sponsors of the East Bay Veterans Day Celebration include:

AARP Northern California, The American Legion, City of Oakland Aging & Adult Services, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VFW, The Veterans Community Media Network

About Swords to Plowshares:

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at Swords to Plowshares (swords-to-plowshares.org)