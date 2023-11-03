Sodexo - Availability of the Fiscal 2023 Universal Registration Document

Regulated Information





Availability of the Fiscal 2023 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 3, 2023 - Sodexo’s Fiscal 2023 Universal Registration Document (URD) was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on November 3, 2023.

In accordance with applicable regulations, the URD is available on Sodexo’s website ( www.sodexo.com > Finance > Regulated information) and on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

This URD includes, in particular:

The statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2023;

The consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2023;

The related auditors’ reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements as well as the special report on related-party agreements;

The Fiscal 2023 management report including the declaration on non-financial performance;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

Information regarding internal control and risk management;

The presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 15, 2023;

Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

Information on the share buyback program.





Within the context of the proposed separation of the Benefits & Rewards Services activity (Spin-off of Pluxee), the URD also includes pro forma financial information which can be found in section 4.5 Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (page 170), and the related auditors’ report which can be found in section 4.6 Auditors’ Report on Pro Forma Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (page 174). This Pro Forma Financial Information is intended to explain the impact of the separation of the Benefits & Rewards Services activity on the financial situation and operational results as if the transaction had occurred on September 1, 2022 for the consolidated Income Statement and on August 31, 2023 for the consolidated balance sheet.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off and listing project in early 2024. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros in Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

14.3 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at October 25, 2023)









Attachment