4K Medical Imaging Market is estimated to be US$ 2.8 billion by 2032; Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Prophecy Market Insights latest research report on the 4K Medical Imaging Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report offers insights into the market's size and share, key market players, distribution channels, and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

Covina, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the key components of 4K medical imaging systems?

4K Medical Imaging helps in providing superior view with more accuracy when documenting surgical procedures. 4K is a horizontal resolutions of around 4,000 pixels which provides clear and high quality image with greater sense of depth and excellent color distinctions.

Advancement in medical technologies has increased lifespan of humans in last decade. Rising ageing population coupled with growing prevalence of chronic diseases has boost the demand for market growth. 4K medical imaging technology provides accuracy and clear vision that helps healthcare professionals to monitor, diagnose and treat medical conditions which is likely to propel 4K Medical Imaging Market growth.

  • In October 2021, EIZO GmbH launched new ‘CuratOR LX3240-MR’ with 32-inch, 8-megapixel, 4K resolution color surgical monitor for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The new launched 4K UHD wide-screen monitor is designed for operating in medical environment to display images in vicinity of strong magnetic field.

4K Medical Imaging Market Value (2022) US$ 0.9Bn
4K Medical Imaging Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 2.8Bn
4K Medical Imaging Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.3%

4K Medical Imaging Market Key Drivers

The 4K medical imaging market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to various key drivers and trends. Some of the key drivers for the growth of this market include:

  1. Enhanced Image Quality: 4K resolution offers significantly higher image quality compared to traditional imaging technologies, allowing healthcare professionals to visualize and diagnose medical conditions with greater clarity and precision.
  2. Diagnostic Accuracy: The improved image quality provided by 4K medical imaging systems can lead to more accurate diagnoses and better treatment planning, resulting in improved patient outcomes.
  3. Minimally Invasive Procedures: 4K imaging is particularly valuable in minimally invasive surgical procedures, where high-resolution images are crucial for precise navigation and instrument placement.
  4. Rising Healthcare Needs: With an aging population and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for advanced medical imaging technologies to meet the diagnostic and treatment needs of patients.
  5. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in 4K imaging systems, such as the development of smaller and more portable devices, make these systems more accessible and versatile in various healthcare settings.

 Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and continuous technological development coupled with high adoption of technology has boost the market growth. Further, rising demand for superior image quality in medical field coupled with advancement in technology has facilitated the demand for 4K Medical Imaging market growth.

Some of the key players in the 4K Medical Imaging Market are:

  • Olympus Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Medtronic plc.
  • Danaher
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Braco N.V.
  • Smith & Nephew plc.
  • LG Corporation          

Conclusion:

The 4K Medical Imaging Market exhibits varying regional growth dynamics, shaped by factors such as regulatory incentives, healthcare infrastructure, disease prevalence, and economic conditions. Global collaboration bridges regional disparities, and emerging markets offer opportunities, all amidst a backdrop influenced by the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, which underscores the importance of healthcare research and innovation globally.

