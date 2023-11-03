4K Medical Imaging Market is estimated to be US$ 2.8 billion by 2032; Growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the key components of 4K medical imaging systems?

4K Medical Imaging helps in providing superior view with more accuracy when documenting surgical procedures. 4K is a horizontal resolutions of around 4,000 pixels which provides clear and high quality image with greater sense of depth and excellent color distinctions.

Advancement in medical technologies has increased lifespan of humans in last decade. Rising ageing population coupled with growing prevalence of chronic diseases has boost the demand for market growth. 4K medical imaging technology provides accuracy and clear vision that helps healthcare professionals to monitor, diagnose and treat medical conditions which is likely to propel 4K Medical Imaging Market growth.

Key Highlights:

In October 2021, EIZO GmbH launched new ‘CuratOR LX3240-MR’ with 32-inch, 8-megapixel, 4K resolution color surgical monitor for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The new launched 4K UHD wide-screen monitor is designed for operating in medical environment to display images in vicinity of strong magnetic field.

Request sample copy of 4K Medical Imaging Market Research Report –

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5194

Report Scope:

Attributes Details 4K Medical Imaging Market Value (2022) US$ 0.9Bn 4K Medical Imaging Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 2.8Bn 4K Medical Imaging Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.3%

4K Medical Imaging Market Key Drivers

The 4K medical imaging market has been growing rapidly in recent years due to various key drivers and trends. Some of the key drivers for the growth of this market include:

Enhanced Image Quality: 4K resolution offers significantly higher image quality compared to traditional imaging technologies, allowing healthcare professionals to visualize and diagnose medical conditions with greater clarity and precision. Diagnostic Accuracy: The improved image quality provided by 4K medical imaging systems can lead to more accurate diagnoses and better treatment planning, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Minimally Invasive Procedures: 4K imaging is particularly valuable in minimally invasive surgical procedures, where high-resolution images are crucial for precise navigation and instrument placement. Rising Healthcare Needs: With an aging population and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for advanced medical imaging technologies to meet the diagnostic and treatment needs of patients. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements in 4K imaging systems, such as the development of smaller and more portable devices, make these systems more accessible and versatile in various healthcare settings.

Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and continuous technological development coupled with high adoption of technology has boost the market growth. Further, rising demand for superior image quality in medical field coupled with advancement in technology has facilitated the demand for 4K Medical Imaging market growth.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of 4K Medical Imaging Market Report –

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5194

Some of the key players in the 4K Medical Imaging Market are:

Olympus Corporation

Sony Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Medtronic plc.

Danaher

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Braco N.V.

Smith & Nephew plc.

LG Corporation

Conclusion:

The 4K Medical Imaging Market exhibits varying regional growth dynamics, shaped by factors such as regulatory incentives, healthcare infrastructure, disease prevalence, and economic conditions. Global collaboration bridges regional disparities, and emerging markets offer opportunities, all amidst a backdrop influenced by the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, which underscores the importance of healthcare research and innovation globally.

Unlock Your Potential: Requesting Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5194

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

Biopreservation Market- Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2030

Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2030 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - The increasing demand for personalized medicine and predictive analytics

The increasing demand for personalized medicine and predictive analytics Stem Cell Assay Market - Rising expenditure in research-related activities, advancement in technologies, and increased frequency of chronic diseases.

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube