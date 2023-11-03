Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($2.1) million or ($0.83) per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($479.9) million or (192.56) per share the prior year.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF LOSS
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  
 For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
 09/30/202309/30/202209/30/202309/30/2022
     
Net loss attributable to common shareholders($67.0)($118.5)($2.1)($479.9)
     
Diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders($27.07)($47.72)($0.83)($192.56)
     


