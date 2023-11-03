Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($67.0) million or ($27.07) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($118.5) million or ($47.72) per share for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($2.1) million or ($0.83) per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($479.9) million or (192.56) per share the prior year.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com