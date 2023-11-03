Wave Life Sciences Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Scheduled for November 9, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to review the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results and provide business updates.



The webcast and conference call may be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences website: ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call at the following audio conferencing link: available here. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information.

Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) @WaveLifeSci.

