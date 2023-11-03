Scinai Immunotherapeutics Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Compliance

JERUSALEM, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced receipt of a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") dated November 1, 2023, regarding non-compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.



The November 1st letter indicates that, based on the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs for the last thirty-three consecutive business days, the company does not meet this requirement. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) if at any time before the 180-day period ends on April 29, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. Scinai intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The November 1st letter is in addition to the previously disclosed receipt of deficiency letter dated May 1, 2023, from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As disclosed on October 31, 2023, Scinai’s primary creditor, the European Investment Bank (EIB), is currently considering favorably adjusting the terms of the EIB’s financial facility contract with the Company, in particular by extending the facility’s maturity. As a result of the potential extension, the Company expects a positive impact on Scinai’s shareholders’ equity, which could enable the Company to restore compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules regarding minimum shareholders’ equity, subject to the discretion of Nasdaq. There is no guarantee that the EIB will approve the adjustment of the terms of the EIB’s financial facility.

The Nasdaq letters are only notifications of deficiency and have no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADSs").

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectious diseases. With a state-of-the-art facility for biopharmaceutical product development and manufacturing and highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, Scinai offers end-to-end boutique CDMO services in parallel to developing its own pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products beginning with an innovative nanosized VHH antibody (NanoAb) pipeline targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. Company website: www.scinai.com .

Company Contact

Investor Relations | +972 8 930 2529 | ir@scinai.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the adjustments to the terms of the EIB’s facility to the Company and compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. These forward‑looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the EIB will not agree to adjust the terms of its financial facility to the Company, that the Company’s ADSs will not return to compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules, that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the financial facility under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai’s manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2023. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



