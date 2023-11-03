Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Place de cotation : Euronext Growth
|Code ISIN : FR0010425595
Date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social
|Nombre total de droits de vote
|31/10/2023
|55 583 768
|61 519 396
