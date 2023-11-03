ClearStar announces appointment of Mike Pritts as Chief Executive Officer

Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearStar, Inc., a leading provider of modern, integrated, background, drug, and health screening solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Pritts as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding the former CEO, Chad Parodi.

With over 35 years of senior leadership experience in the software and technology sectors, Pritts brings a wealth of expertise to ClearStar. He joined the company following an eight-year tenure at Surescripts, LLC, where he played a pivotal role in driving organic growth and introducing notable product and technology innovations. Pritts also previously served as President & COO of PeriGen.

Tom Skelton, Chair of the ClearStar Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for Chad Parodi's leadership and welcomed Mike Pritts' appointment, saying, "We appreciate the progress achieved under Chad's guidance. Mike is an experienced leader with a strong operational background and extensive experience in growing technology-enabled service companies. His unique perspective, depth of experience, and commitment to enhancing the user experience will undoubtedly bring value to our customers and partners. With a steadfast focus on customer needs and innovation, ClearStar is well-positioned for sustained growth."

Pritts stated, "I'm pleased to join ClearStar at this exciting time and look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver top-tier screening solutions. Our commitment to driving innovation and providing exceptional service remains unwavering as we strive to meet and exceed our customers' expectations, set industry standards, and drive business growth."

About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading HR technology company specializing in background, drug, and health screening services, domestic and globally. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, HRO Bakers Dozen award winning enterprise solution provider, and founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association, ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit http://www.clearstar.net.