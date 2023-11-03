AutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today announced that Lindsay Lehman, a three-year AutoZoner and Vice President, Marketing, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Marketing, effective November 6, 2023. Prior to joining AutoZone, she led global marketing and analytics for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and previously held marketing roles at Kraft Foods, Hearst Corporation and Goldman Sachs. Lindsay has more than 20 years of consumer marketing, brand management and data analytics experience.



“Lindsay is a strong leader and an accomplished marketing professional with a proven track record of success. With this promotion, she strengthens our senior leadership team and well-positions our company for accelerated growth for many years to come. It is a pleasure to welcome Lindsay to our Executive Committee,” said Bill Hackney, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Marketing and Supply Chain.

About AutoZone:

As of August 26, 2023, the Company had 6,300 stores in the U.S., 740 in Mexico and 100 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,140.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in the majority of our stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

Contact Information: