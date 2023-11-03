UPDATE -- Upcoming Christmas Comedy from Executive Producers Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity to Premiere Exclusively on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Christmas comedy Jingle Smells, from executive producers Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity, has unveiled a release date and a first look trailer. Available on Thanksgiving Day, the family-friendly holiday film has an all-star cast that includes John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville), Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, The Expendables), and Ben Davies (Courageous, War Room).



Premiering exclusively on Rumble, Jingle Smells is the first feature non-documentary film to debut on the platform.

The film features war veteran Nick Gutman (Ben Davies) who is forced to take a job with his dad's (John Schneider) quirky garbage men buddies, who are hired to conduct a wild secret mission — destroying perfectly good toys by Christmas Eve. These popular toys were pulled from the shelf after the film star on which they are based (James Storm) is “cancelled" for his patriotic views. Instead of destroying them, Nick takes on the secret identity "Jingle Smells" and becomes a Robin Hood of the Holidays.

Jingle Smells also stars Jim Breuer (Saturday Night Live), Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live), Dylan Postl (WWE), Brad Stine, Jaclyn Stapp, and Sean Hannity and features a special appearance by the Jay Sekulow Band and a special voice appearance by Governor Mike Huckabee.

“We’re breaking away from mainstream Hollywood and doing something totally different,” said Sean Hannity. "Jingle Smells is a hilarious and heartwarming story filled with a great message and void of all the crazy agendas being presented by those other entertainment platforms. Jingle Smells is a movie that your entire family can enjoy together this Christmas season.”

“We are thrilled to further expand our pay-per-view library with the first feature movie launching on the platform,” said Rumble CEO and Chairman Chris Pavlovski. “In partnership with Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity, we are excited to see a significant turnout of viewers for this Christmas movie event," he added.

Jingle Smells hails from ACLJ Films in association with Laugh-O-Gram Studios, Logan Sekulow Originals and Keystone Films. Daniel Lusko directed the movie based on a script by Bart Scott and Logan Sekulow.

Jingle Smells will premiere exclusively on Rumble starting November 23rd. Viewers can stream the movie for $19.99. Pre-order for only $14.99 now through November 10th only at JingleSmells.movie.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.