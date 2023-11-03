The Company Redefining Wildfire Defense Is Hosting A Q&A Webinar

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 300,000+ homes are destroyed globally each year due to wildfires. HiberTec Homes introduces a completely unique approach that promises to redefine safety and peace of mind for homeowners. Homes and businesses can swiftly descend into a secure underground sanctuary within a mere 15 minutes—fully protected from any wildfire event.





HiberTec is hosting a live webinar on November 17th at 1:30 PST with CEO Holden Forrest. Expect an in-depth presentation of their amazing innovation and pitch deck, in addition to an open Q&A at the end of the session.





What sets HiberTec Homes apart is not only their phenomenal ability to be untouched by wildfires, but also their resilience to tornadoes and other atmospheric events.





Note that their groundbreaking technology is also designed for ease of use, initiated by a simple touch on their app; compatible with any smartphone.





HiberTec Homes is not just a solution; it's a testament to bold engineering and ingenuity in the face of nature's fury. Join this groundbreaking company in redefining construction; where homes and businesses will be forever safe and sound. Per their slogan: HiberTec— The Ultimate Defense Against Wildfires And Wind!