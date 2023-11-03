President Biden Selects Julie Brill as 2023 Presidential Rank Awardee

WASHINGTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet is proud to recognize Julie Brill, Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer, as a recipient of the 2023 Presidential Rank Awards (PRA) chosen by President Biden. The PRAs are one of the most prestigious awards in the career civil service, recognizing the important contributions of public servants across the federal government.

“Julie Brill exemplifies the best in public service. Her tireless efforts in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation during some of our most challenging times have been critical to keeping our doors open to small businesses,” said Administrator Guzman. “On behalf of all SBA employees, I extend my sincere congratulations to Julie and thank her for her commitment to our mission and to the American people.”

President Biden selected 232 winners from 31 federal agencies for their exceptional leadership, accomplishments, and service over an extended period. These individuals are all members of the Senior Executive Service (SES), Senior-Level (SL), and Scientific and Professional (ST) corps.

During the pandemic, Brill provided rapid response to emerging agency priorities, including the implementation of multiple stimulus bills to support the nation's economic recovery — enabling the SBA to increase its workforce quickly with 6,000-plus new employees, more than doubling its size in 2020 in record time. She also played a key role in the development of improved human resource policies and guidance that allowed the agency to address workforce needs and maximize telework, resulting in the seamless delivery of almost $1 trillion to our nation’s small businesses.

Brill quickly led the conversion of SBA’s in-person onboarding program to virtual and led the expansion and enhancement of the onboarding services to improve the employee experience. In addition, she transformed the SBA’s Workers' Compensation Program to minimize unnecessary vocational and medical disability costs, improved reporting and implemented data-driven decisions resulting in agency savings of over half a million dollars in the first year, FY 2021, and close to $1.8 million in FY 2022, as well as reduced lost work time and increased rate of return to work.

SBA’s Chief Human Capital Officer Elias Hernandez said, “Julie’s dedication to excellence resonates with every task she’s undertaken, turning challenges into benchmarks. This Presidential Rank Award is not only a recognition of her outstanding service but a testament to the leadership and vision she embodies. I congratulate her on setting a standard that inspires us all.”

Brill was appointed the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer in June 2019. Her responsibilities cover all aspects of human resources and human capital management, including the selection, development, and management of the SBA’s workforce in support of the agency’s mission. She previously served in various roles at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), including the Manager of Leadership and Executive Development and Work-Life policy.

As administrator of the PRAs, OPM develops the criteria for agencies, makes determinations of eligibility, and convenes meetings of PRA Review Boards to evaluate the nominees. The OPM Director recommends finalists to the President, who selects the PRA recipients.

The Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 established the Presidential Rank Awards Program to recognize a select group of career members of senior leaders for exceptional performance. The complete list of the Presidential Rank Awards can be found on OPM's website.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit sba.gov.