Christina Lake Closes Third Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Secured Convertible Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) further to the press releases dated September 7th, 12th, and 25th 2023, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed the third tranche and final (the “third Tranche”) of a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”) in the principal amount of CDN$294,000 (the “Offering”).



All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for repayment of outstanding debentures, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The third tranche concludes the Company’s non-brokered private placement of Notes with total gross proceeds under all three tranches being an aggregate of $4,238,000.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the third tranche of the Offering for an aggregate total of $298,000 in Notes. The participation by such insiders is considered a “related-party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b), respectively, of MI 61-101, as no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc., the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ Stock Market, or a stock exchange outside of Canada and neither the fair market value of the Notes to be acquired by the participating directors and officers nor the consideration to be paid by such directors and officers is exceeds $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the first tranche of the Offering and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act with a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada as well as a research and development license. Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

