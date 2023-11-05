SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Expro Group Holdings N.V. - XPRO

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (“Expro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPRO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 27, 2023, Expro issued a press release “report[ing] that on September 19, offshore Australia, an incident occurred in which the wire failed on the main crane of the third party-owned vessel working with Expro while the crane was suspending the subsea module (SSM) of Expro’s vessel-deployed lightwell intervention (LWI) system. At the time of the failure, the SSM was suspended approximately 15 meters above the seabed. As a result of the wire failure, the SSM, associated umbilical lines, and the severed crane wire descended to the seabed.” Following the incident, “Expro has suspended vessel-deployed LWI operations and is working with the relevant stakeholders and independent experts to assess the incident, and plan the recovery operation.”

On this news, Expro’s stock price fell $1.38 per share, or 5.57%, to close at $23.40 per share on September 28, 2023.

