SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Cassava and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2023, Science reported that Professor Hoau-Yan Wang, a CUNY researcher associated with the research program for Cassava’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate simufilam, had been investigated by university officials for possible data manipulation. Although the investigative committee did not have access to the raw data at issue and thus was unable to confirm that data manipulation had occurred, members made their conclusion based on “long-standing and egregious misconduct in data management and record keeping by Dr. Wang” and “found evidence highly suggestive of deliberate scientific misconduct” by Wang.

On this news, Cassava’s stock price fell $2.68 per share, or 15.28%, to close at $14.86 per share on October 13, 2023.

