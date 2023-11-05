SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. - TNDM

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Tandem and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 2, 2022, Tandem disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on a related earnings call that the Company had revised its 2022 sales forecast sharply downward, from previous guidance in the range of $835 million to $845 million, to a range of only $800 million to $805 million. Explaining the revised guidance, Tandem cited increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation.

On this news, Tandem’s stock price fell $14.57 per share, or 28.38%, to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

